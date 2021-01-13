Industry Veteran Jerry Veres Joins GroundCloud as Vice President of Safety

Jerry is best known as a Certified Director of Safety and authorized OSHA Instructor who specializes in corporate safety with a focus on driver safety, qualification files, DOT & OSHA compliance, hours of service and hazardous materials. Jerry brings more than 25 years of experience in the development and implementation of driver safety content and programs at companies including, Roadway Package Service and FedEx Ground.

Prior to joining GroundCloud, Jerry oversaw the creation and execution of final mile and line haul safety programs on behalf of Fleet Response for its FedEx Ground and Amazon contractor customers, as well as performing DOT & OSHA audits for various other motor carriers.

David Leland, founder and CEO of GroundCloud, said, "Jerry is well regarded as a leader in the field of corporate driver safety and I could not be more excited that he has chosen to join GroundCloud. The addition of Jerry as VP of Safety further proves our commitment to safety-first and will enable us to combine best-in-class safety training with best-in-class technology to deliver measurably safer outcomes; a win for everyone."

About GroundCloud

GroundCloud is a leading SaaS-based logistics software company that delivers best-in-class safety, operations, telematics, and analytics solutions for the final mile delivery industry. GroundCloud's proprietary technology enables us to deliver an all-in-one safety, productivity and compliance ecosystem for logistics service providers.

GroundCloud has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Cleveland, Ohio. For more information, please visit www.groundcloud.com.

