Industry Veteran Joins Paragon to Accelerate Growth and Strengthen Leadership in Life-support and Spaceflight Systems

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation today announced the appointment of Mark Greeley as President & Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Greeley was formerly Chief Operating Officer of Axiom Space, a leading provider of human spaceflight and space infrastructure services.

Mark Greeley

The Board of Directors unanimously endorsed Greeley's appointment, underscoring stability, continuity, and the Board's active role in guiding Paragon's next phase of growth.

"November 3 marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Paragon," said Ron Sable, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "This transition ensures stability while setting the stage for a more dynamic pace as we move forward. Mark brings the experience, energy, and perspective to lead Paragon into its next chapter."

"I am honored to join Paragon at this pivotal moment," said Mark Greeley, President & CEO. "Paragon has earned its reputation through engineering rigor, discipline, and sheer determination. My commitment is to protect that legacy and build on it. Together, we will sharpen our execution, grow with purpose, and write the next chapter on the foundation of trust, performance, and people who care."

The announcement coincides with the anniversary of StratEx, reinforcing Paragon's heritage of innovation and leadership in life-support and spaceflight systems.

