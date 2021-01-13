Industry Veteran Joseph C. Magnacca Joins Next Frontier Holdings Inc. Board of Directors

Joseph Magnacca has spent the past three decades leading major retailers, mostly in the beauty and wellness categories. Tweet this

As President of Walgreens Co., he championed the chain's groundbreaking "Well Experience" model. His track record for innovation also spans tenure as CEO and Director of Massage Envy, President of Duane Reade, where he launched the award-winning Look Boutique beauty retail concept, as well as holding board seats for Sally Beauty and American Apparel. Additionally, Magnacca also served as the CEO of RadioShack.

"There is massive opportunity in reimagining the wellness category using the emerging benefits that Next Frontier has to offer," says Magnacca. "I'm thrilled to lend my insights and experience to Next Frontier as we continue to develop brands that both educate and deliver on cutting edge consumer experiences."

As a member of Next Frontier's Board of Directors, Magnacca will focus on applying his retail expertise to a global distribution strategy and implementation, as well as advising on brand acquisition and development efforts.

"By appointing Mr. Magnacca this is a steadfast testament to our commitment in continuing to expand a world-class leadership team," says Jason Roth, Co-Board Member of Next Frontier. "Joseph adds an unprecedented level of experience to our mission, as only a handful of individuals can match his industry knowledge."

About Next Frontier Brands

Next Frontier Brands is an international provider of fast-moving consumer goods dedicated to bringing premier beverage and hemp-based wellness brands to consumers globally. The company currently houses [12] brands with over [150] product SKUs for international distribution, and is actively acquiring and brands. Next Frontier Brands is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional offices in London and New Zealand.

