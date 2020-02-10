Industry Veteran Karen Sessions Joins EdgePresence as New CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgePresence , an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, or interconnection, announces today the appointment of Karen Diebel Sessions as the new Chief Executive Officer for the company. An industry veteran with more than 30 years' experience of demonstrating communications leadership and expertise, Ms. Sessions joins EdgePresence's executive team, which includes Doug Recker, President and Founder; and Sean Barton, Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining EdgePresence, Ms. Sessions served as the Vice President of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), where she led Congressional and Public Affairs for the agency, including authorizing and appropriations responsibilities. She also led international and domestic public affairs, media and press relations, interagency affairs, external affairs, public events, and the agency's public website and digital assets.

Prior to MCC, Ms. Sessions served as the Chief External Affairs Officer and Board Member for XG Communities LLC, a leader in small cell deployment based in Irvine, CA; and before that, worked for over 26 years with Verizon Communications, where her most recent position there was Vice President, Public Policy, Law and Security. In this role she was responsible for both present and emerging Communications Public Policy, covering Smart Cities, Telematics, Internet of Things, Transportation, Machine to Machine, Healthcare, Energy, Security and Cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Karen to our executive team," comments Mr. Recker. "With Karen's proven leadership, career history and vast industry experience in public policy, strategy, market development and implementing complex architecture in communications technology, she is a very strong asset for EdgePresence and will play a critical role in the growth for our company."

EdgePresence's micro data centers are foundational to the next generation of internet architecture and with the Founder, Doug Recker's, experience and reputation of delivering edge data centers, the company is positioned for high growth.

"I am honored to join this critical role for EdgePresence, a company leading in the next generation of edge computing deployments," states Ms. Sessions. "Enterprise demand for edge computing and colocation facilities is growing very fast, and EdgePresence has developed a cost-efficient model offering security and capacity to support this strong need for smaller data centers at the edge. I am excited to support expansion and continued growth for EdgePresence."

EdgePresence is presently deploying purpose-built edge compute micro data centers, across 20 markets throughout the U.S. For more information on EdgePresence, visit http://edgepresence.com .

About EdgePresence

