Industry Veteran Keith Mercurio Joins Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning

"This is a high-demand industry, and one of the biggest problems that home service companies have is recruitment and training," said Brad Casebier, president and founder of Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning. "We recognized early on that in order to provide the best service to Austin residents, we had to recruit the best people. Keith is the best, and a rock star in this industry. I look forward to seeing how he helps us continue to focus on our people and processes to make us an even better company for our employees and customers."

During his tenure at Nexstar, Mercurio built and refined more than 20 transformational training programs ranging from sales to leadership to personal growth and communication. In addition, he oversaw the development of a 15-person training staff, conducting more than 120 events per year and training 7,000 people annually.

"When I left Nexstar, there were 600 amazing companies that were aware that I was moving to the next stage in my career and life," Mercurio said. "But there was one company that stood out for their innovation and culture and really felt like they matched my dreams and vision, and that was Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning. Brad and his wife Sarah have always understood what quality service means, not only for their customers, but their employees as well."

As director of leadership development, Mercurio will be involved in training and helping refine processes with the Radiant team to help uncork a whole new level of growth.

"My greatest passion is in the personal development work that helps unlock better communication and leadership in people's lives and their businesses," Mercurio said. "I'm excited to get to work and discover ways to add value to the lives and careers of the great people at Radiant."

For more information on positions available at Radiant, please visit https://info.radiantplumbing.com/careers.

About Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning is a home-service company offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant's core purpose is to provide the highest-possible quality customer experience, provide Radiant employees the absolute best jobs in Austin, and be an example of a well-run business. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through various charitable opportunities. For more information, visit https://radiantplumbing.com/ or call 512-263-9988.

