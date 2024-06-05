Industry Veteran Ken Sadowsky Joins ICELANDIC GLACIAL™ WATER Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial™' the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water brand from Iceland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Sadowsky to its Board of Directors. With over three decades of experience in the beverage industry, Mr. Sadowsky brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company.

Ken Sadowsky, is widely recognized for his pivotal role in the growth and success of numerous beverage brands. As a principal of Atlas Distributing Inc., he spearheaded the development of the non-alcoholic beverage division, achieving remarkable sales growth from $50,000 in 1988 to over $16,000,000 in 2007, with total company sales exceeding $75 million. Brands under his purview included Snapple, Red Bull, Vitaminwater, Essentia Water, Bai Brands, NIDA, Califia Farms, Vita Coco, and Hint Water, amongst many others.

Ken Sadowsky's influence extends beyond distribution, as evidenced by his tenure as a director of Energy Brands, Inc. (Glaceau), the makers of Glaceau vitaminwater, smartwater, and fruitwater. During his tenure, the company experienced significant growth and ultimately sold to Coca-Cola for over $4.1 billion.

In addition to his extensive boardroom experience, Mr. Sadowsky has served in advisory roles for prominent beverage companies such as Bai Brands, Califia Farms, and Sambazon. He is currently the Senior Advisor for Verlinvest and the Executive Director of NIDA, a group of independent beverage distributors in the Northeastern USA.

Commenting on his appointment, Ken Sadowsky said, "I am thrilled to join the Board of Directors at Icelandic Glacial Water. The brand's commitment to quality and sustainability aligns closely with my own values, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

Mr. Sadowsky holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University and is actively involved in various advisory councils and boards, including Tulane University's School of Liberal Arts Dean's Advisory Council and the Worcester Academy Board of Visitors.

"We are delighted to welcome Ken Sadowsky to the Icelandic Glacial Water team," said Johan Dennelind, Icelandic Glacial Board Chairman. "His wealth of experience and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the market."

About Icelandic Glacial

