Industry Veteran Kevin Ziemba Joins JDC Group as VP of Delivery

Ziemba brings over 30 years of senior leadership and consulting experience

at companies including Google, Capgemini, and SAP

ATLANTA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, today announced that Kevin Ziemba has joined its leadership team in the role of Vice President of Delivery. Ziemba will focus on transformational program management and advisory services at strategic accounts, and will also support delivery excellence and sales/account expansion initiatives.

Most recently, Ziemba was a Director and Cloud Customer Experience Account Lead at Google. Prior to that, he was a VP and Delivery Executive at Capgemini. Ziemba is also a former VP and Senior Delivery Executive at SAP, where for many years he acted as a consultant and program leader with oversight of high-profile implementation projects in the Retail, Aerospace, Energy/Oil & Gas, Chemical, and Discrete Manufacturing industries, and in the Public sector.

"With 30-plus years of experience, including over a decade of senior-level consulting and program management for SAP, Kevin has long been on our radar as a highly competent and compelling addition to our leadership team," said Greg Beyer, President at JDC Group. "His experience and proven track record in leading large-scale, complex SAP initiatives will be vital to our clients' success and to our own continued trajectory of growth."

"I'm thrilled by the opportunity to reconnect within the SAP community and to collaborate with the respected team at JDC Group," said Ziemba. "It's an honor to work alongside those I consider to be 'the best of the best' in the industry, and I look forward to helping further enhance the company's reputation for excellence in driving innovative digital-transformation solutions for clients."

A silver partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program, JDC Group offers SAP-certified teams with deep domain expertise in SAP application and extension development, integration, and analytics on BTP. Last year, JDC Group launched its Business Technology Platform (BTP) Development Services practice, dedicated to supporting customers on their SAP cloud-transformation journey and helping to solve their most complex challenges through development of innovative mission-critical solutions, re-platforming of previously built applications to cloud technology, and integration services.

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is one of North America's fastest-growing SAP Strategic Consulting and Advisory Services providers. JDC Group has earned a reputation among its clients for being a trusted business partner for supporting major SAP transformation programs to drive operational and financial success. With a focus on SAP Advisory, SAP Implementation Consulting, Business Technology Platform (BTP) Development Services, SAP Support, and IT Staffing, JDC Group brings extensive SAP experience to address our customers' business challenges. To learn more visit www.jdc-group.com.

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions (www.consultingsolutions.com) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models—from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs—enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

