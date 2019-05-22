Industry Veteran Launches Premium Rosé Wine Label, La Fête Du Rosé Geared Towards Multicultural Millennials

La Fête was inspired by the Founder Donae Burston's zest for life and boundless appetite for travel. From Mykonos to St. Tropez to back home in Miami, what remained consistent regardless of location was people of every color and culture enjoying the rosé experience together. Traveling around the world has been an essential part of Burston's life and he looks to share the joy he has received from his travels through La Fête. Each bottle of La Fête pours more than a glass of rosé – it pours a story of friends of all cultures celebrating life as they clink their glasses.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring La Fête to market," said Donae Burston, CEO of La Fête du Rosé. "To us, La Fête is much more than a traditional rosé brand, it's a feeling and a lifestyle that we're thrilled to be able to share. We've teamed up with one of the most prestigious winemakers to formulate what will be one of the best rosés on the market."

With a commitment to create a St. Tropez Rosé that is both authentic and exceptional, the group of beverage experts went directly to the esteemed Domaine Bertaud Belieu winery. Extremely dedicated to this blend, 80% of the 65-hectare vineyard produces rosé. Additionally, the winery is committed to sustainable agriculture and was even awarded the Zero Pesticides Label in 2016.

After several trips to the winery and a number of blending and tasting sessions, La Fête du Rosé is now ready for release. The pastel, salmon pink wine asserts itself charmingly on the nose with agreements of dried fruits, bonbon and hazelnut. Complex and balanced with touches of curvature, this rosé has a long finish with aromas of cherry. La Fête du Rosé is made up of 80% Grenache, 14% Mourvèdre and 6% Syrah.

La Fête du Rosé is a Miami-based company, owned and operated by CEO Donae Burston. Burston brings of 15 years of industry experience to this venture and has worked with brands including Dom Perignon, Hennessy, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot.

"In my 15+ years of experience in the industry, I realized that many brands served a very one-dimensional audience," Burston explained. "The world we live in is multicultural and we wanted to create a wine that reflected that; La Fête aims to be inclusive and to appeal to people from all cultures and backgrounds. La Fête is a party and everyone's invited."

Giving back and celebrating diversity are an integral part of La Fête's brand culture. The company will donate a portion of the proceeds from every bottle to various programs that send under-privileged, low-income youths overseas to help them develop new skillsets and grow as global citizens.

La Fête du Rosé is currently available for purchase in Miami, New York and Atlanta at top restaurant and hotel properties including Faena, 1 Hotel South Beach, W South Beach, Byblos Miami and Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co in Miami , in addition to 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Surf Lodge, Capri South Hampton in New York, as well as The Regent Cocktail Club, American Cut and The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. Recognizing that convenience is king to millennials, the wine will utilize a direct-to-consumer model and is available via key digital wine clubs and online retailers including reservebar.com. For more information, please visit www.lafeterose.com.

