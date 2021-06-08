Industry Veteran Launches Second Startup Tech Firm Offering Content Development and Support Solutions That Increase Software Application Acceptance and Sustained Value

EVERETT, Wash., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mr. Jack D. Wilson, Jr. of Everett, Washington announces the launch of a new software development firm, The Development Den Northwest, Inc.™.

"What end-users know and don't know about a publisher's software application determines how long it is useful to them. Discovery goes beyond the basics of instructional content. When end-users use a software application and have questions, they first turn to online search and discovery of FAQs, guides, articles, and utilities that are key to their needs day or night," said Jack D. Wilson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Development Den Northwest, Inc. "Not providing comprehensive online content to support a software application can result in a shortened product life, leading to loss of sustained value and revenue. Unlike most technical writing professionals, we are developers, not generalists. Our focus is working directly with the publisher's development team to create the right mix of unique content for end-user communities that increase application acceptance and value."

Services offered by the corporation include the development of End-User Manuals, Installation and Getting Started Guides, KnowledgeBase, Update and Upgrade Guides, and more. Publishing options include both Server and Cloud SaaS solutions.

About Mr. Jack Wilson

Mr. Jack D. Wilson, Jr. is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Development Den Northwest, Inc. Mr. Wilson's expertise in managing and delivering the services this corporation offers includes more than 35 years of experience at all levels of the application support process. His background includes on-site field support, traditional phone support, end-user and employee application training, content development, documentation and process execution. Mr. Wilson's background and concepts in application support were designed and successfully proven with his first startup, Northwest Software Technologies, Inc. which he started in 1985 and sold at the end of 2017.

About Development Den Northwest, Inc.™

The Development Den Northwest, Inc. is a business-to-business software development firm specializing in the development and publishing of quality written documentation and cloud-based support design for vertical market software applications. Our firm develops and publishes documentation that increases client retention as well as end-user productivity over an application's life-cycle. Services include the development of Software Documentation, KnowledgeBase as well as Document Conversions. The corporation's senior executive and leader is Mr. Jack Wilson, Jr. The Development Den Northwest is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

