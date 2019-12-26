Industry Veteran Locher to Lead Winery Insurance Program

CHICAGO, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Public Risk, LLC, through its Allied Winery Risk division, is pleased to announce Gregory Locher's return to the winery space as lead executive of our proprietary property & liability insurance program. "I am delighted to be reconnected with many of my past colleagues and look forward to providing meaningful risk management solutions for the country's premier wineries," says Locher. He further adds, "Allied Winery Risk comprises best-in-class industry experts and proper re/insurance support to ensure clients receive customized protection, fair premiums, and stable property/stock capacity."

The Allied Winery Risk program was designed specifically for select wineries and custom crush facilities in California, Oregon, and Washington. Coverages are tailored to the industry and include property, stock, crime, business liability, business auto, and excess liability. Policies are underwritten by an AM Best Rated AXV admitted carrier that is well ensconced and committed to the winery industry.

Paul Fuller, CEO of Allied Public Risk, comments, "Allied Winery Risk was built to be a trusted and sustainable safe-harbor for leading wineries, and we are fortunate to have Greg and his team of subject matter experts as part of our organization." The Allied Winery Risk team supporting Mr. Locher includes fellow industry veterans Tonya Fuller as underwriting manager and Nancy Gee as senior underwriter. Additional staffing announcements will be made in early 2020.

About Allied Public Risk, LLC:

Headquartered in Chicago, Allied Public Risk is a national managing general underwriter (MGU) specializing in select industry segments including public entities, water utilities, emergency services organizations, and joint powers authorities. Allied Winery Risk will be underwritten from offices in San Francisco and Napa.

