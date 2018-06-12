Industry Veteran Marci Piasecki Joins Evoke Health, Adds Depth and Expertise to Prepare Next Generation of Leaders

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marci Piasecki, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of healthcare advertising experience, has joined Evoke as a member of the agency's Executive Leadership team. "Evoke shares my values and my belief that this is a people-first business," she says. "It's what attracted me to this position."

Marci Piasecki

"Evoke builds deep relationships with clients and has a real commitment to the people who work here," she adds. "And the focus on people is not just talk— Evoke's 'health more human' mantra is a guiding principle for all that we do, reminding everyone that at the end of the day, this work is all about the patients, professionals, payers, and all the other people we communicate with."

As Managing Director of Evoke Health's New York and Los Angeles offices, Piasecki will be responsible for multiple pharmaceutical, biotech, and device clients around the globe, while growing and developing the teams that deliver the high level of service the agency is known for.

Piasecki says, "I have been aware of Evoke for many years. They have a great reputation and I've watched them grow to become a leader in this industry while doing things their own way."

Previously, Piasecki led agencies at McCann Health for more than a decade, before being named the first female president of GSW North America in August 2014. In each of these past positions, she helped bring in new clients and talent through her ability to understand the evolving business challenges within the healthcare industry.

Chief Operating Officer Heather Torak says, "That total package of industry experience—including deep roots in healthcare and HCP marketing—combined with her passion for client service and building strong teams is what drew us to Marci."

Piasecki says she is excited about this position at Evoke. "I'm perfectly positioned to work with clients as well as internal staff," she notes. "It's the ideal role for me to focus on my experience and passion for growth and development."

Evoke Group CEO Reid Connolly says that Piasecki was the right fit for the agency and the culture. He says, "Marci embodies everything we strive to be at Evoke. She is positive, enthusiastic, and truly excited about the impact she will make with our teams and on our clients' business. We're excited to have her on board and to see how she will continue to influence the ways in which the best relationships are built and maintained."

About Evoke Group and Huntsworth:

Evoke Group (www.evokegroup.com) is a modern marketing, media, and communications agency designed for health and wellness. Natively digital, data-driven, and culturally connected, Evoke is bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. Internationally recognized with offices in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Evoke Group is a member of the Huntsworth Health (www.hhealth.com) global group of best-in-class companies serving the health and wellness industry through marketing communications, medical education and experiential events.

Huntsworth plc (HNT: LSE) (www.huntsworth.com) is an international healthcare and communications group. The Group's principal area of focus is Health, which provides marketing and medical communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a wide range of communications and advisory services including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations and consumer marketing.

Media Contact:

Theresa Dolge

Theresa.dolge@toniclc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-veteran-marci-piasecki-joins-evoke-health-adds-depth-and-expertise-to-prepare-next-generation-of-leaders-300664687.html

SOURCE Evoke Group

Related Links

http://www.evokegroup.com

