Industry Veteran Mark Hanley Joins Total Diversity Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management, a global Contract Research Organization and full-service Diversity Organization, has announced Mark Hanley as a Board Member and Advisor.

Mark Hanley is a visionary in the healthcare industry who has dedicated his career to improving the quality of care across multiple disciplines. With a long history contributing to the clinical trial industry, Hanley has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Radiant Research, which he built into the country's largest wholly-owned network of clinical trial sites. More recently he has served as CEO of VirTrial, a ground-breaking telehealth platform provider for decentralized trials. In addition, he is the past CEO of The Society of Clinical Research Sites (SCRS). Hanley's career positions have all supported his goal in improving access to clinical trials.

Mark has also been a consultant to numerous companies in the healthcare industry, an Independent Director of Allied Healthcare International Inc., Stratus Video, as well as ZVRS, an industry leader in communication access services, and is past Chairman of the Board at StudyKIK, a patient recruitment provider for the clinical trials sector.

Hanley states, "The opportunity to help grow and develop Total Diversity is a unique and special career moment. Supporting this organization is more than a business opportunity and represents a chance to expand entry for diverse patient groups into clinical trials research." Total Diversity, CEO, Dr. Diana Foster remarked, "The breadth of knowledge and perspective Mark brings to Total is unmatched. We are fortunate for this important connection in broadening our quality of services."

About TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management

TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service CRO and Diversity Organization with an integrated focus on support services highlighting diversity and inclusion in clinical trials. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, feasibility assessment for sites, training programs, patient recruitment and retention services and more. Our established network of sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations. www.totaldiversity.com

