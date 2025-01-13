"Industry Veteran Mark Myers Joins SVN Senior Living Advisors"

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SVN Senior Living Advisors (SVN SLA) announced today that effective January 1 Seniors Housing & Skilled Nursing veteran Mark Myers joined SVN SLA's existing team of Tony Yousif, Torey Riso, Don Husi, John Klement, Joshua Salzman, Aaron Thompson, Jacob Bennema, Fabio Riso, Shelly Bird, and Michael Watson. Mr. Myers will be a Managing Director and Member of the Executive Committee. He specializes in large, complex transactions, having facilitated and closed a 76-facility, 5,000 bed/unit portfolio out of bankruptcy and a 3-facility, 400 bed/unit portfolio within the past 30 days.

In 2024, SVN SLA built its team, refined processes and procedures, and secured all necessary systems and infrastructure to serve its clients. It brought multiple properties/portfolios to market, including several operating assets sold via auction platform. SVN SLA also provided strategic operating advice and valuation services to public and private investors, institutional lenders, commercial banks, receivers, special servicers, owner/operators, and managers. In addition, it provided to its institutional clients Broker Price Opinions for over 105 Seniors Housing and Skilled Nursing assets with an aggregate market value in excess of $2 billion.

In 2025, SVN SLA will continue to serve existing and new clients with

– traditional and auction marketing efforts for performing and non-performing properties and notes

– asset "market" value

– assist stakeholders navigate operational nuance to enhance value and assess if/when to sell notes/properties

Capital Markets Services – debt/equity placement/company recapitalization through our broker-dealer collaboration

SVN SLA's Executive Managing Director and co-manager Torey Riso said: "We're thrilled to have Mark join SVN SLA's growing team of professionals. His experience, knowledge, and reputation compliment the other team members and allows us to serve our clients with even greater efficiency and effectiveness."

About SVN SLA:

SVN Senior Living Advisors is a national real estate advisory and brokerage firm that provides solutions to stakeholders in the Seniors Housing & Skilled Nursing sector by acting as a "single point of contact" to help address clients' real estate advisory and investment sales needs, especially those with distressed assets in their portfolios. SVN SLA has eleven full time professionals with extensive industry experience as investors, lenders, accountants, appraisers, lawyers, and workout, operational, marketing, asset management, and capital markets/securities specialists.

