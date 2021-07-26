Industry Veteran Michael Agrillo Joins MindPetal as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

VIENNA, Va., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPetal Software Solutions, Inc., a digital modernization service provider to the federal government, announced that Michael Agrillo has joined MindPetal as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Agrillo brings more than 25 years of experience managing federal technology contractors, including 17 years as EVP of OnPoint, a small business that grew to $50M+ in revenue and was ultimately acquired by Sapient in 2014. For the past four years Mr. Agrillo served as COO of Information International Associates (IIA), a $100M+ federal contractor that has completed multiple strategic acquisitions over the past three years. Mr. Agrillo holds a law degree from American University and a BA in Economics from Harvard University.

MindPetal Software Solutions, Inc.

As MindPetal's EVP/COO, Mr. Agrillo will provide day-to-day leadership and oversight for MindPetal's client services and all corporate functions, including corporate growth strategy and customer engagement. Sony George, CEO of MindPetal, commented on the announcement, "All of us at MindPetal are thrilled to welcome Mike to the MindPetal Team. Attracting a senior executive of Mike's caliber with a proven track record of growth in the federal technology space reflects our corporate commitment to taking MindPetal to the next level."

For additional information regarding this press release, please contact Shankar Pillai, Vice President for Corporate Development, at [email protected].

