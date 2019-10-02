Industry Veteran Paul Shaver Named President of the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA)

"Paul's unyielding passion for the business of music is the perfect fit for CMRRA as technology evolves and music is accessed in different ways," said SoundExchange President & CEO, Michael Huppe. "We are thrilled that Paul has joined our team."

"I've always been passionate about music and the artistic process behind its creation. With the rapid evolution of technology positively impacting consumers' ability to engage with music, right now music consumption is undergoing significant global growth," said Shaver. "It's vital that CMRRA continues to lead the charge to value music for the music publishing community, the songwriters, and the overall music ecosystem."

"We extend a warm welcome to Paul," said Veronica Syrtash, CMRRA Senior Vice-President - Business Affairs & Corporate Development. "It's an exciting time for rights holders and for our collective."

Prior to Nielsen, Shaver was Vice President of Virgin Music Canada, Vice President - Marketing, Promotion, International with EMI Music Canada, Vice President - Artist Marketing at Universal Music Canada and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Open Road Records & RGK Entertainment.

His career experience also extends to developing successful artist promotion and strategic brand partnerships for artists including homegrown talents Anne Murray, Nickelback, Serena Ryder, Dean Brody and Johnny Reid and international artists Katy Perry, Coldplay, Lorde, Keith Urban and Imagine Dragons, among others. Shaver will be based at CMRRA headquarters in Toronto, Canada and begins on October 15, 2019. He can be reached at pshaver@cmrra.ca.

About CMRRA

The Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd. (CMRRA), a SoundExchange company, represents almost all of the music publishers doing business in Canada. CMRRA licenses dozens of digital services including all of the major online music services operating in Canada. It licenses, collects and distributes royalties for the majority of songs recorded, sold and broadcast in Canada. For more information, please visit cmrra.ca.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange provides royalty solutions for sound recordings and publishing, serving as a critical backbone to today's digital music industry. The organization collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 192,000 recording artists' and master rights owners' accounts. SoundExchange provides leading services to the publishing community through subsidiaries SXWorks and the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency (CMRRA). Its technology solutions help turn massive amounts of data into accurate revenue for creators and include: Music Data Exchange (MDX), International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search, the Notice of Intention to Use (NOI) LOOKUP, and the Unclaimed Works Portal (via CMRRA Direct). To date, SoundExchange has paid out more than $6 billion in royalties. For more information, visit www.SoundExchange.com.

