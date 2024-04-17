Industry veteran Peter Brennan to lead Scality operations as CEO of U.S. subsidiary, Scality, Inc.

Since joining Scality as CRO in March 2023, under Peter's leadership, Scality has grown its U.S. and worldwide sales team, established a two-tier sales channel with the addition of new distribution partners Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX and a burgeoning Value Added Reseller (VAR) program. Jerome Lecat, who co-founded Scality in 2009, remains in his current role as global CEO and chairman of Scality and continues to lead the company's operations globally with a specific focus on EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan.

In his new role, Brennan will lead Scality Inc.'s overall strategic direction, operations, and execution to grow the company's footprint across the U.S. He will continue to play a vital role in driving revenue growth opportunities globally. With over two decades of experience in the technology sector, including leadership roles in sales, marketing, and business development, Brennan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position.

"It's been exciting to help lead Scality through an exceptional year of global growth. Now, I look forward to guiding the U.S. operations as the chief executive to make a significant market impact as more organizations move to modernize their cyber-resilient and AI-ready infrastructures," said Peter Brennan, CEO, Scality, Inc. "I anticipate that our newly expanded sales team and channel organization will continue to deliver, and I will apply my own knowledge gained from over 20 years working in leading U.S. sales organizations to support the team in achieving our goals."

"Peter has surpassed our key business goals in his first year as Scality's chief revenue officer which has been a contributing factor in gaining the confidence of Scality's board of directors in recommending this promotion," said Jerome Lecat, CEO and founder of Scality. "Peter's extensive knowledge and expertise in the U.S. market, coupled with his familiarity of the culture in this region, positions him as the right person to lead Scality to even greater heights in the coming year with this new role as CEO for our U.S. operations."

