Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

"Reggie's track record of sales success and deep communications experience will be a tremendous asset to Vonage," Mr. Wyatt said. "Expanding our presence and momentum in the mid-market is a critical part of our strategy as a leading, global business cloud communications provider. I'm excited to welcome Reggie to the team."

Mr. Scales brings more than 20 years of industry experience to Vonage. Most recently he served as Regional Vice President managing field sales, operations, and engineering at Masergy Communications, a software defined networking company with 1,200 employees that provides global hybrid networks, UCaaS, and managed security.

Prior to Masergy, Mr. Scales was a Regional Vice President of Business Services at Comcast, where he led the number one region in 2016. He also held SVP sales roles at Wilcon Communications and Paetec Communications.

"I am thrilled to join Vonage during this exciting time as the Company continues its transformation into a global business communications leader," Mr. Scales said. "I look forward to joining the Vonage team to help fuel the Company's continued growth by focusing on delivering better outcomes to customers by redefining the role communications plays in business."

Vonage (NYSE: VG) is redefining business communications. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, we've embraced technology to transform how companies communicate to create better business outcomes. Our unique cloud communications platform brings together a robust unified communications solution with the agility of embedded communications APIs. This powerful combination enables businesses to collaborate more productively and engage their customers more effectively across messaging, chat, social media, video and voice.

The Company also provides a robust suite of feature-rich residential communication solutions.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Israel. Vonage® is a registered trademark of Vonage Marketing LLC, owned by Vonage America Inc.

