Industry Veteran Rejoins Walker & Dunlop as FHA Group Head

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it hired Sheri Thompson as Senior Vice President and Group Head of its FHA (Federal Housing Administration) Finance team. Based out of the Company's headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Ms. Thompson will oversee all aspects of Walker & Dunlop's multifamily lending through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Walker & Dunlop President Howard Smith stated, "We are pleased to welcome Sheri back to the team at Walker & Dunlop. Her skills and expertise in the industry have grown tremendously since her start at the firm, and I am confident that she will add value to our best-in-class multifamily lending platform." Mr. Smith continued, "Walker & Dunlop was recently ranked the #3 HUD lender based on MAP (Multifamily Accelerated Processing) volume for HUD's 2018 fiscal year, making us a top-three HUD lender for the very first time. Under Sheri's leadership, we hope to continue growing our HUD platform. In 2017, Walker & Dunlop ranked #1 with Fannie Mae and #3 with Freddie Mac."

Ms. Thompson initially joined Green Park Financial, which now operates as Walker & Dunlop, as an underwriter in 1994. She then joined Red Capital Group as Chief Underwriter and Head of At-Risk Credit, working on both Agency and FHA deals. Prior to her return to Walker & Dunlop, Ms. Thompson most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer of PGIM Real Estate Finance's Agency Lending Group where she had direct oversight and accountability for day-to-day operations of the group, including trading activities, deal management, and underwriting and closing processes.

