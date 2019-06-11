Industry Veteran Robert Curry Joins One Network as CFO to Support its Unprecedented Growth

DALLAS, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a leader in supply chain network technology, today announced that industry veteran Robert Curry has been named chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. Reporting directly to CEO Greg Brady, Mr. Curry will lead the Company's financial strategy and operations. This appointment comes at a time of rapid growth at One Network, as the Company's market-leading SaaS platform - a disruptive artificial intelligence-based technology which enables autonomous supply chain management - continues to gain significant traction with global companies.

"Rob's previous tenure in various C-suite roles gives him a unique portfolio of experience that will help him to support our overarching focus on delivering customer value and plan for our rapid operational growth," said Greg Brady, One Network CEO. "His operational expertise is a perfect fit with our current trajectory, and we are thrilled to have him play such a key role in how we deliver and support our technology so customers across virtually all industries can meet their unique business requirements."

With more than 30 years of experience in executive management and finance, Mr. Curry includes roles as both Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, managing Finance, Operations, IT and Human Resources Departments. Prior to joining One Network, Robert served as Managing Director for vcfo, an operations consulting firm that provides an integrated suite of finance, HR and recruiting support, including outsourcing, and consulting solutions that improve operational performance and optimize productivity. Previously, he held CFO and COO positions with a variety of companies, such as ThinkTank, Inc., ProofHQ Limited, Adgile, Inc., and HRSmart, Inc. He started his career as an auditor and tax accountant with Ernst & Young.

"One Network's ongoing innovation and momentum is a driving factor in its success, and I'm extremely excited to help oversee their financial operations to make sure that continues," said Curry. "One Network's ability to connect organizations to a rich ecosystem of trading partners, combined with its recent infusion of advanced, proprietary machine learning and intelligent agent technology, allows multi-party businesses to effectively manage, optimize, and automate multi-party processes and execute decisions to support autonomous supply chain management. I'm looking forward to helping One Network further evolve their leadership position to a point where supply chains will become revenue generators and the catalyst for new business processes."

Tweet this: News: @onenetwork names Rob Curry as CFO to support unprecedented growth #multipartynetwork #supplychainmanagement

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the intelligent business platform that enables autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, its multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable solutions for multi-party business and helps companies realize value and run more efficiently, with less waste. It uses intelligent agents that predict consumer demand, optimize and operate the supply chain at near-theoretical limits. Additionally, One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Logistics, Public Sector and Defense. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

Media Contacts

Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

McCoin & Smith Communications Inc.

508-429-5988 (Chris) or 978-433-3304 (Rick)

chris@mccoinsmith.com or rick@mccoinsmith.com

SOURCE One Network Enterprises

Related Links

https://www.onenetwork.com

