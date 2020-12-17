Industry Veteran Stacey Robinson Rejoins Mediant as Chief Information Security Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediant, a leading provider of investor communications technology and technology-enabled solutions to banks, brokers, corporations and funds, today announced that it has named Stacey Robinson as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Robinson, who previously served as Mediant's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), rejoins Mediant after serving as Vice President of Engineering at Zaloni, a data governance and management provider. In Robinson's new role, he will be responsible for the ongoing delivery of, and enhancements to, Mediant's comprehensive information risk management and security program. He will also oversee compliance with information access, security and privacy regulations.

"We are pleased to welcome Stacey back to lead this increasingly critical area for our clients and our company," said Arthur Rosenzweig, CEO of Mediant. "His deep expertise in risk and cybersecurity, and his knowledge of industry best practices, will help secure our continuing leadership in investor communications technology and solutions."

Robinson, who is based in Cary, N.C., will report to Rosenzweig and also join Mediant's Executive Committee. Robinson has more than 20 years of experience in information technology and cybersecurity, and possesses a comprehensive understanding of the industry's regulatory frameworks.

"Mediant is on a tremendous journey of growth and I am thrilled to be rejoining the company in this new capacity," said Stacey Robinson, CISO of Mediant. "I am looking forward to creating an even more compliant, secure space with cutting-edge innovations that create a smooth experience for our clients, employees and partners."

About Mediant

Mediant delivers investor communications solutions to brokers, corporate issuers and funds. Our solutions are driven by leading technology and strict compliance with industry regulations, which allows clients to balance innovation with requirements. We enable brokers to effectively manage all potential touchpoints within the investor communications lifecycle—from proxy statements and prospectuses to voluntary corporate actions. We provide corporate issuers with turnkey proxy processing, and we empower mutual funds, REITs and insurance companies with a full-service, end-to-end proxy solution. For more information, visit mediantinc.com.

