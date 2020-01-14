Industry Veteran Steve Grenon Joins Lumagenics as Chief Operating Officer

CARY, N.C., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumagenics, today announced that veteran technology executive Steve Grenon has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

Effective immediately, Grenon will assume responsibility for engineering, operations and Intellectual Property Development for the organization. Steve will be responsible for the alignment and prioritization of company technology development and ensuring operational excellence across the company.

Steve is a serial entrepreneur, joining Lumagenics from Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision where he served as head of R&D on the Dry Eye Business unit after the acquisition in 2017, of his prior startup Company TearScience. Grenon was the first employee of TearScience and served as VP of R&D. Under his direction, TearScience was awarded more than 100 patents making them the technology leader in the treatment and diagnostics of Meibomian Gland Disfunction (MGD).

Prior to TearScience, Steve served as the Chief Technology Officer of a Duke University startup, Volumetrics Medical Imaging, which was the first to innovate and patent ground breaking real-time 3D ultrasound technology. The company had a successful exit, licensing the technology to several large ultrasound market leaders. The prototype of the first 3D ultrasound is currently at the Smithsonian.

"We are excited that Steve chose to be part of our team for his next adventure and look forward to adding another success to his portfolio. Steve's strategic vision and expertise will be critical to our product launch and future technology development," said C.G. Gillooly, CEO.

Lumagenics expects to launch their first surface disinfection device commercially in 2020.

About Lumagenics

Lumagenics is a privately held, technology platform company located near Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. Our mission is to transform today's current disinfection approaches by harnessing UV light to combat pathogens. For more information, visit lumagenics.com.

