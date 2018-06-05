Industry Veteran, Sue Jacobson Signs on as Senior Director of Client Services at Dealer Teamwork

"I'm thrilled to be part of this revolutionary digital marketing team," said Sue. "Their vision, integrity, core values and genuinely unique culture make Dealer Teamwork the most exciting place to work in automotive."

Sue comes to Dealer Teamwork after having spent nearly 40 years in the automotive industry, with both large manufacturer and dealership experience. She began her career in automotive at Ford Motor Company where she worked as a New Vehicle Merchandising Manager. After 5 years at Ford, Sue made the move to the dealership world by joining Tousley Ford where she held roles such as Merchandising Manager, Sales Manager, General Manager and Minority Owner. After the acquisition of Tousley Ford by AutoNation, Sue stayed on as General Manager of AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake where she remained for 20 years.

During her time as General Manager of Ford White Bear Lake, Sue proved time and time again that she was suited for business operations and customer service. Her store was ranked #1 in overall dealer profits by Ford for five of the past 11 years. She has also been awarded AutoNation's most prestigious Tim Pring Award. Additionally, she has received the One Ford Elite, Triple Crown Award and the President's among many others. With recognition throughout the industry, Sue Jacobson is perhaps one of the most decorated women in automotive history.

From her time spent in dealerships, Sue has seen how digital marketing has transformed the automotive industry and what products like the MPOP™ can do to help car dealers engage customers and drive sales. This realization is what ultimately led Sue to Dealer Teamwork.

"It is an honor to have someone like Sue join our team because she could go anywhere. Her resume speaks for itself," said CEO, Sean Stapleton. "She is established in the industry, professional and has an amazingly successful track record. For her to choose Dealer Teamwork meant a lot to me personally, and our company."

When asked, Dealer Teamwork GM, Katie Donovan added, "Being from Minnesota, it is almost impossible not to know of the success of Sue Jacobson. From her days with Ford Motor Company, Tousley Ford and AutoNation Ford White Bear Lake, one of the most successful Ford stores in the nation for over 20 years, Sue has a proven track record of excellence. We are excited and extremely blessed to have all of that retail knowledge and success joining the Dealer Teamwork family."

As Senior Director of Client Services, Sue is excited to enhance client-account manager relationships with the goal to provide world class service and exceptional value to Dealer Teamwork clients and partners.

About Dealer Teamwork

Dealer Teamwork is one of the fastest growing S.a.a.S. companies creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization & Optimization Platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQ.

Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and services an international customer base from offices in California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12711587

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industry-veteran-sue-jacobson-signs-on-as-senior-director-of-client-services-at-dealer-teamwork-300660121.html

SOURCE Dealer Teamwork LLC

Related Links

http://www.DealerTeamwork.com

