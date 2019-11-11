Industry Veteran Susan Cantor named CEO of Consumer Brand Design Consultancy, Sterling

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Brands, a leading consumer branding and packaging design company, announced today that Susan Cantor has been appointed as the new CEO. Susan has a celebrated track record, most recently as the CEO of Red Peak, and prior to that as the CEO of Lowe New York.

Susan will oversee the company's offices in New York and San Francisco, as well as the firm's new office in Cincinnati, which was previously Interbrand Cincinnati. The combined entity will be reflagged as Sterling.

"I am proud to join and lead the new Sterling team," said Susan Cantor, CEO of Sterling. "The newly launched Sterling will have the capabilities to evolve how brands show up in today's world and to design with a holistic view—from strategy to design to implementation and innovation."

Sterling, an Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) company, is credited with creating some of the world's most recognized design for leading brands in the consumer sector. This includes work across diverse categories such as food, personal care, QSR, and home goods.

About Sterling

Sterling is a consumer brand consultancy based in NYC, San Francisco, and Cincinnati. For over 25 years, Sterling's design, strategy, and innovation teams have been working to bring brands to life across the entire ecosystem of experiences. Whether building new brands or helping iconic brands adapt to the dynamics of the new world, Sterling's highly collaborative and consumer-centric process leads them to deep customer truths that make brands come alive and thrive. This actionable approach to building brands creates a better informed story to connect with consumers and drive real business results. For more information, please visit www.sterlingbrands.com

About Omnicom

Omnicom Group ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

CONTACT: Yaron Ginsberg, yaron.ginsberg@berlinrosen.com

SOURCE Sterling

Related Links

http://www.sterlingbrands.com

