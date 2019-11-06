Industry Veteran Taunia Fears Joins Mobile Doorman as Company's New Director of Sales - Midwest

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Doorman , the industry's only custom-branded resident app solution, today announced longtime multifamily veteran Taunia Fears will be joining its growing national sales team as the company's new Director of Sales - Midwest.

Based in Chicago, Fears brings nearly two decades' worth of industry experience to the Mobile Doorman team, entering in 2000 as an industry partner with Apartment Guide, and subsequently Move.com/Realtor.com and Rent Collect Global/Assurant. Most recently, Fears held the position of National Sales Director for the digital marketing firm Apartment SEO.

"It's no secret that property managers and their onsite teams are constantly looking for ways they can improve operational efficiency and better engage with residents," said Fears. "And that's exactly why I joined Mobile Doorman. I truly believe this is the industry's best app solution for improving the quality of life for residents and apartment operators alike."

Fears is the latest member to join the growing Mobile Doorman team, who recently announced its first-ever Chief Operating Officer and newest Director of Sales - West . In addition to its expanding team, Mobile Doorman continues to grow its portfolio of custom resident apps across North America, averaging more than 25,000 new units launched per month in 2019 alone.

"Taunia adds an exciting new presence to Mobile Doorman's footprint in the second city," added Larry Bellack, President of Mobile Doorman. "We're thrilled to be adding a team member with her depth of experience and broad skill set right here in our corporate backyard."

