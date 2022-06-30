Industry Veteran Thomas Scientific Now Offering MicroGEM's Innovative Sal6830 Fast Saliva RT-PCR COVID-19 Test

Expanded partnership boosts MicroGEM's distribution capability

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroGEM, a leading innovator of person-portable diagnostic devices and nucleic acid extraction products, announced today that Thomas Scientific, the largest pure-play distributor of scientific products in the U.S., is now offering its customers the MicroGEM Sal6830 Point of Care PCR System and SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test. Thomas Scientific already carries a suite of revolutionary MicroGEM life science products.

The one-of-a-kind MicroGEM Sal6830 Point of Care PCR System and SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test is the world's first saliva PCR test to detect SARS-COV-2 at the point of care in under 30 minutes.

MicroGEM, a Virginia-based life sciences and molecular diagnostics company, develops innovative point-of-need diagnostic devices based on its revolutionary approach to sample preparation. The company recently received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for Sal6830, the world's first saliva PCR test to detect SARS-COV-2 at the point of care in under 30 minutes.

"The addition of the MicroGEM Sal6830 Point of Care PCR System to the Thomas Scientific portfolio is a logical extension of our existing single tube nucleic acid extraction technology, prepGEM, currently available through Thomas Scientific," said Geoffrey Stein, Director of Channel Partner Sales for MicroGEM. "Sal6830 captures whole virus, a key indicator of infectiousness, and offers non-invasive 'saliva sample to PCR result' in 27 minutes at the point of care. Together with Thomas Scientific, we can expand access to high-performance PCR saliva testing where COVID-19 decisions need to be made in real time."

"MicroGEM's forward-thinking, innovative approach has already been a tremendous asset to the Thomas portfolio, and the addition of the Sal6830 Point of Care PCR System and SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test will only take this further," said Michael Brown, Sr. VP of Clinical Diagnostics and Bio Solutions at Thomas. "We are very excited to offer this product to address on-going needs for fast, high-quality testing."

The MicroGEM Sal6830 SARS-CoV-2 Saliva Test has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA for use at the point of care in patient settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation. MicroGEM is pursuing full FDA approval for the Sal6830.

