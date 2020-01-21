Industry Veteran to join Peerfit® to aid Peerfit Move expansion into Medicare Advantage market

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerfit, the digital health company that works with employers and insurance carriers to fully fund fitness experiences for their employees and members, announced today that fitness and healthcare industry veteran Bill Carstarphen will be joining as a Senior Advisor. Carstarphen's arrival comes on the heels of Peerfit's expansion into the Medicare Advantage space with Peerfit Move , a new fitness benefit that is available to Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plan members since January 2020.

Peerfit connects employers and their employees to fitness studios and gyms through their insurance carrier or self-funded wellness dollars. More than 16,000 employers and 500,000 (and counting) employees and members across the country have Peerfit fully-funded through their benefits program. With Peerfit Move, the platform will now reach beyond just employers to those who are enrolled in select Medicare Advantage plans.

"We've redefined wellness in a variety of industries and want to continue to disrupt the status quo," said Peerfit Chairman and CEO, Ed Buckley, III, Ph.D. "We want to help build better communities, and offer more access and personalization to the Medicare population through our fitness offering. We are thrilled to bring in Bill and his industry expertise to do just that."

Carstarphen comes to Peerfit with robust experience working in the fitness and healthcare space, most recently as Vice President of Health Plan Fitness Sales at American Specialty Health. Prior to that, Carstarphen was the EVP for Sales and Client Management at Linkwell Health, served 11 years as head of sales for Healthways SilverSneakers Fitness Program, and has over thirty years in various leadership roles in the healthcare industry, including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida.

"I have spent nearly 20 years working for health plans and 12+ years working for programs providing fitness for health plan members. Fitness and living a healthy lifestyle is a passion of mine and I am excited to be working with Peerfit to bring fitness, improved quality of life and improved well-being to more health plan members and seniors through their product, Peerfit Move," said Carstarphen. "Peerfit brings an exciting new alternative to health plans that want to maximize engagement of their members and provide a benefit that differentiates the health plan from their competitors."

Peerfit is the market leader in connecting employers and carriers with personalized fitness experiences. Through their platform, insurance carriers, brokers and employers can redefine their benefits offerings by giving employees and members access to a network of fitness studios and gyms – offering a variety of classes that cater to all levels of fitness – through their benefits program. For more information, visit peerfit.com and peerfitmove.com .

