Industry Veteran to Launch Business Leadership Training for Aviation Professionals

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- René Banglesdorf, high-performance business coach and co-founder of private jet brokerage Charlie Bravo Aviation introduces The Aviation Collective, a collaborative leadership development company that helps aviation professionals improve their personal lives and workplace cultures, making a lasting impression on aviation's future.

The Aviation Collective offers interactive leadership growth challenges, development resources, collaborative coaching memberships, and aviation-specific online courses to help busy professionals hone soft skills, improve work-life balance, and transform workplace culture.

Based on intensive training and experience in business coaching across dozens of industries—and research conducted for the FAA's Women in Aviation Advisory Board, Banglesdorf has observed that an emphasis on technical training seems to deprioritize development of strong leadership attributes. The result is young professionals choosing different career paths or leaving aviation for other industries.

"While technical training is critically important to safety, learning good managerial skills and developing business acumen light the runway for aviation's future," Banglesdorf said. "As the workforce gap widens, the savviest businesses will attract the best talent. According to what I've learned as a high-performance business coach, talent development is key—and often underemphasized."

To respond to the gap, beginning on October 4, Banglesdorf will host a live 15-day leadership challenge, free of charge. Hosted virtually, each day of the challenge will focus on one of three categories—self, team, or initiative leadership. In just 10-15 minutes each day, the group will be presented with a short lesson and reflection questions to spur self-realization and improvement. Pre-registration is recommended: https://theaviationcollective.com/leadership-challenge/ .

On October 25, The Aviation Collective will open enrollment for a digital community of growth-minded professionals. Soar and Ascent Memberships will include group coaching, goal setting, networking and education about various aspects of the range of occupations in aviation. More information can be found at https://theaviationcollective.com/membership/ .

About The Aviation Collective



The Aviation Collective is a collaborative leadership development company that helps aviation professionals improve their personal lives and workplace cultures, making a lasting impression on aviation's future. Founded in response to the need for life, team and initiative leadership evolution as the workforce changes, The Aviation Collective provides a combination of digital and live resources from best practices across multiple high-stakes industries. Website: https://theaviationcollective.com/

