Industry veteran Travis Williams joins the TCL North America team.

Williams has held a number of sales roles throughout his esteemed career. During his most recent tenure at Danby Products, he led a team of accomplished sales professionals as well as oversaw national, regional and distribution channels for the appliance brand. Bringing more than a decade of management experience in the consumer goods industry prior to joining TCL, Travis is a distinguished veteran with a history of building, guiding, and sustaining successful sales teams through strategic planning and his senior leadership skills.

"Since TCL entered the market in 2014, we have been one of America's fastest-growing consumer electronics brands and solidified the company as one of the top television manufacturers in the U.S. While our ongoing success can be attributed to our ability to deliver best-in-class products to customers, it is largely contingent on our strengths in retaining top talent like Mr. Williams," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "After five short years, our growth has allowed us to expand into other categories and Travis will play a significant role in establishing TCL as a leader in home appliances just as we are with TVs. We are excited to have him on board to help elevate this division and make TCL one of the world's premier consumer brands."

As the Director of Home Appliance Sales, Williams will be responsible for building sales and further developing the North American market for the TCL Home Appliance business. Playing a critical role in continuing TCL's explosive growth, he will be tasked with defining product strategies, distribution tactics, fostering retailer relationships, and managing the sales organization across a number of TCL products, currently including air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and ductless mini split systems.

"I am thrilled to be part of TCL's Home Appliance Division and join this talented team of marketing, product and sales professionals," said Williams. "I've been quite impressed with TCL's exponential growth, both globally and locally, so I look forward to continue driving the organization's success in the consumer electronics industry with our incredible home appliance product lineup. TCL is rapidly becoming a household name due to its award-winning TVs and I'm excited to show consumers a different side of the brand."

