Industry Veteran Westly Morris to Lead Business Development at Lebermuth

New hire's proven record of leadership and accomplishment will support growth and competitiveness of 116-year-old essential oil, fragrance, and flavor company

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading essential oil, fragrance, and flavor solutions manufacturer Lebermuth announced that Westly Morris has joined the company as Executive Director, Business Development.

Morris has more than 25 years' leadership experience in executive sales and account management across a range of product categories, with a proven track record of enhancing sales growth and winning key national accounts.

Industry Veteran Westly Morris Joins Lebermuth

In his new role, he is responsible for driving growth, building and mentoring the business development team, and expanding the company's customer base across their diverse product portfolios.

"We are excited to have Wes join our team," said Dan Grewe, Chief Revenue Officer. "His extensive work with multiple national fragrance companies, the business leadership he has demonstrated over the years, and his passion, humor, and work ethic all make him a great asset to Lebermuth and our ability to partner successfully with our customers."

"I'm continually impressed at the magnitude of capabilities of this exceptional company with such a rich history," said Morris. "Lebermuth is a top-notch-quality organization with a great team of dedicated, passionate professionals. I'm confident we can effectively compete against anyone in the industry."

About Lebermuth

Since 1908, Lebermuth has delivered essential oils, fragrances, and flavors that elevate mood, awaken memory, and spark imagination. Lebermuth combines technical and creative expertise with the widest selection of high-quality ingredients. With knowledge and passion, we guide our customers to the right scent and flavor formulations to solve their challenges, expand their portfolios, and elevate their brands. We partner with customers of all sizes to create exceptional sensory experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.lebermuth.com .

SOURCE Lebermuth