Industry veterans develop insurtech home insurance product, offers more options and lower premiums to Floridians

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based insurance industry veterans are meeting the needs of Florida homeowners by providing another option that can also lower their premiums. OpenHouse Home Insurance offers home insurance during a critical time when Floridians are searching for an alternative option.

"Floridians are facing decreasing options and increasing premiums causing serious challenges to finding affordable home insurance," says West McCall, COO of OpenHouse Home Insurance. "We knew the time was right to develop an innovative product that gives people more choice and helps make it affordable to own a home by offering lower insurance premiums."

OpenHouse's insurtech product provides an experience where homeowners can get a policy online – not just a quote. The product's AI technology assesses characteristics of each home to create truly customized policies. It also provides lower premiums by rewarding homeowners for their smart life choices, including having a gym membership, owning smart home devices and being a blood donor or pet owner, among others. To learn more about how people can afford home insurance without sacrificing quality or coverage, visit www.openhouseinsurance.com.

"This is more than insurtech and fancy buzzwords," says McCall. "OpenHouse provides real, usable and, most importantly, needed tech-enabled solutions to Florida homeowners."

OpenHouse Home Insurance provides an online-first experience for homeowners to get a policy in minutes. OpenHouse's AI technology assesses characteristics of homes and smart life choices of homeowners to create customized policies for substantial savings. OpenHouse is an insurtech product launched by insurance industry veterans who knew innovation was necessary in home insurance. OpenHouse is backed by the strength of First Protective Insurance Company with headquarters in Lake Mary, Fla., serving homeowners for 25 years, protecting more than 300,000 homes and having paid more than $4 billion in claims. To learn more, visit www.openhouseinsurance.com.

