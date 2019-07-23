Industry Veterans George Ahn and Mark Peterson to Lead iOFFICE

HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iOFFICE, a leading provider of Corporate Real Estate and Facilities Management software, announced the appointment of Mark Peterson as new CEO along with George Ahn as Chairman of the Board. In addition, the company received a strategic investment from Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented middle market private equity firm. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Peterson comes to iOFFICE from IBM where he was the Global Vice President of Building and Asset Optimization, leading IBM's Smart Buildings & IoT initiatives. Prior to IBM, Peterson led Sales and Service groups at TRIRIGA, and together with Ahn, TRIRIGA's CEO, they established TRIRIGA as the industry-leading Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) solution.

"Our goal is to build on the strong foundation at iOFFICE and become the premier provider of facilities and workplace management software, and lead the industry transition to the digital workplace," commented Peterson. "Combining the iOFFICE solutions and team with our strategic investment partnership with Waud Capital Partners puts us on an incredible trajectory." These changes are expected to position iOFFICE to capitalize on a facilities management systems market that, according to independent analyst firm Verdantix, is expected to grow to $7.4 billion by 20221.

"iOFFICE has been a truly wonderful business partner and has made the efforts of visitor check-in, mail delivery and tracking, space and move management much more efficient on a daily basis," said Jamie McLaren, Manager of Facilities & Office Space Planning at Ulta Beauty. "We are so excited about the technology iOFFICE provides and look forward to the updates to come."

Ahn brings extensive experience in the software market having served in senior leadership roles at IBM, PeopleSoft, and Siebel Systems. He is currently the CEO and Vice-Chairman at ChiroTouch, and an operating partner of Waud Capital Partners.

"iOFFICE is a differentiated platform that has delivered strong revenue growth and established customer relationships with leading brands globally," said Ahn. "We see tremendous opportunities to accelerate the growth of iOFFICE and deliver an enhanced experience for its customers, and we have a highly experienced team of industry leaders that can execute on our business goals."

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE provides enterprise workplace leaders with the SaaS platform, mobile tools and analytics to simplify facility management, empower employees and increase workplace productivity. The iOFFICE platform effortlessly connects to HUMMINGBIRD, the No. 1 suite of employee-centric digital workplace solutions, and to the iOFFICE MARKETPLACE, a vetted collection of critical workplace application partners. This allows organizations to optimize their workplace while streamlining their technology stack. To discover why leading global organizations trust iOFFICE to manage enterprise growth and enhance the employee experience, visit www.iOFFICECORP.com.

About Waud Capital Partners

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $2.1 billion since it's founding in 1993. WCP partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies in two sectors: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since it's founding, the firm has successfully completed over 260 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. The firm began investing its fourth institutional fund, with more than $1 billion in capital commitments, in early 2017. For additional information on WCP, please visit www.waudcapital.com.

Tiffany Rivers

iOFFICE, LLC

800-505-0224

trivers@iOFFICECORP.com

1 Green Quadrant Integrated Workplace Management Systems 2019, Verdantix, 11 March 2019.

SOURCE iOFFICE

Related Links

https://www.iofficecorp.com

