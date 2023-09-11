Industry Veterans Launch Arena Renewables, New Venture in Community Solar

News provided by

Arena Renewables LLC

11 Sep, 2023, 16:37 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three industry veterans recently launched Arena Renewables, a new distributed solar and storage development venture, to focus on saving money for customers through community solar. Arena brings together a founding team with three decades of experience in renewables, utilities, and real estate who saw an unprecedented opportunity to help accelerate the energy transition.

Continue Reading
Developing the next generation of community energy infrastructure
Developing the next generation of community energy infrastructure

"We are thrilled to unveil Arena Renewables and join the work of reshaping how energy is generated, stored, and shared," said Matthew Kozey, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arena Renewables. "Our vision goes beyond developing solar and storage projects; we want to empower communities to take control of their energy future while protecting our planet."

Arena Renewables combines policy-led market selection and an agile development approach to create sustainable, rapid growth. Arena Renewables aims to further the energy transition by empowering local communities, businesses, and households to harness reliable and affordable power while contributing to a greener future.

"Strategic partnerships with communities, landowners, and suppliers will be critical to the next wave of distributed solar development," said Geoff Johnson, Co-founder, President and Chief Development Officer of Arena Renewables. "We see policy-driven market changes as an opportunity to create even more value for customers, and our target of 1 GW of pipeline in the next 24 months reflects that."

Policies at the state and federal levels increasingly recognize the unique value distributed solar and storage provide to the grid and to customers as climate change drives more frequent and severe weather and fire events.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year, the growth opportunity in the distributed renewable energy sector is at an all-time high," said Patrick Grumley, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Arena Renewables. "We are seeing new capital eager to invest in community solar projects and accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy sources."

For further information about Arena Renewables, please visit www.arenarenewables.com or email [email protected].

About Arena Renewables: Arena Renewables is a community and distributed solar and storage developer. We deliver lower power bills and clean energy to customers and communities across the United States. Our agile, policy-led approach to developing valuable projects draws on the leadership team's three decades of experience in renewables, utilities, and real estate. We are excited to partner with communities in building a zero-carbon future.

www.arenarenewables.com

SOURCE Arena Renewables LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.