Industry Veterans Launch ClaimsSquare, Delivering Fast, Accurate Contents Valuation for Personal and Commercial Claims

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsSquare, a new provider of contents valuation and claims consulting services, today announced its official launch. The company delivers fast, accurate contents valuations, including high-end, unique and complex inventories and claims support for insurance carriers, property adjusters and policyholders.

Scott Nelson, President

Founded by industry veteran Scott Nelson, with operations led by Laura Meininger, ClaimsSquare brings decades of combined valuation and insurance experience to an industry demanding greater speed, transparency, and accuracy in the claims process.

"We blend advanced technology and AI with our many years of human expertise to deliver fast, accurate and cost-efficient valuations all with a personal client-centric focus," said Scott Nelson, President of ClaimsSquare. "ClaimsSquare differentiates itself by uniting seasoned valuators, specialty partners and innovative technology to create a powerful combined approach for superior claim resolution for insurers."

"We are excited to bring ClaimsSquare to market," said Laura Meininger, VP and Director of Operations. "Our deep valuation expertise, relationships with specialty experts, and technology-driven workflow will create significant value for clients across the insurance ecosystem."

About ClaimsSquare:

ClaimsSquare provides trusted contents valuation and claims consulting services for insurance carriers, property adjusters, and policyholders. The company's offerings include personal and commercial contents valuation, complete contents inventories, and claims support services designed to streamline processing and enhance client satisfaction.

For more information, visit ClaimsSquare.com

