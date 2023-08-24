Industry Veterans Launch Cybersecurity Startup to Increase Access to Offensive Security

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Trustwave executives today announced the launch of Vigiles, a cybersecurity startup that aims to redefine the way offensive security is purchased and consumed.

With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by CISOs today, Vigiles is poised to take on the security testing industry by delivering best-in-class offensive security offerings at a fraction of the cost.

"It is our mission to empower businesses of all sizes to protect themselves from common threat actor techniques," says Owner Mark Whitehead. "The breakneck pace at which cyberthreats are evolving due to advances in generative AI combined with inflated security costs have put organizations at risk. Vigiles is designed to provide traditionally complex offensive security offerings in a streamlined manner that is significantly less expensive."

Social engineering has taken on a new face this year leveraging generative AI leading to password leaks, data leaks and increased risk exposure. As these attacks made headlines, co-founder and red team expert John Cartrett and Whitehead came together to address the issue.

"By leveraging automation, AI and ML, we were able to lower the cost of offensive security while still deploying sophisticated simulations that mirror the approach of today's threat actors," says Cartrett. "Phishing, and more recently smishing, are widely pervasive threats serving as the entry point for 90% of cyberattacks - this can be mitigated with awareness, education and modern approaches to offensive security."

With a team of seasoned experts, Vigiles brings a wealth of industry knowledge. Founders Whitehead and Cartrett collectively bring decades of experience across thousands of tests. Whitehead most recently served on the executive team at HUMAN Security and held leadership roles at Trustwave Spiderlabs and Secureworks, alongside Cartrett. The duo is accompanied by industry heavy hitter, Jack L. Johnson Jr., as a Board Advisor to Vigiles. Johnson spent 25 years at the Department of Homeland Security where he was eventually appointed the Department's first ever Chief Security Officer. He went on to spend more than 13 years at PwC as a Senior Partner. Jointly, their deep understanding of the space and breadth of experience ensures every product and service is tailor-made to meet the unique needs of clients.

"We are pleased to introduce the Vigiles platform to any organization connected to the Internet," says Johnson. "Our mission is to revolutionize the way businesses procure and leverage offensive security. I've spent over 40 years observing what these threat actors can do. Vigiles is a game changer in democratizing access to transformational security that meaningfully lowers cyber risk. With our blend of innovative technology, industry expertise, and robust security measures, we are confident in our ability to deliver unmatched value to our clients."

Named for the Roman Nightwatch, Vigiles provides offensive security for companies of all sizes. Offerings include business email compromise, smishing, security awareness training and a suite of security testing services. For more information please visit Vigiles.Cloud .

