Industry Veterans Launch Dignity Holdings, LLC

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Holdings, LLC, a leader in cryptocurrency and digital coin mining, today announced its official launch, and that its wholly owned subsidiaries Dignity Mining Group, LLC and Dignity Gold, LLC have acquired Cryptobontix, a family of tokens backed by SION Trading FZE's gold in Dubai. Through the acquisition, Dignity Gold now owns four of Crytobontix's digital cryptocurrencies: Dignity (DIG), Namaste (NAM), Honor (HNR) and Orectic (ORE). It will also continue the relationship with SION Trading FZE through the safe keeping receipt (SKR) for 395,000 kilograms of gold in addition to the tokens. The acquisition also includes Dignity Mining Group's acquisition of an extensive mining operation based in Upstate New York. The newly-formed companies are being led by investment, technology and real estate industry veterans Stephen Braverman, who will serve as President and CEO, and Kent M. Swig, who will serve as Chairman.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Dignity Holdings and their subsidiaries," stated Braverman. "Our groundbreaking technology and top-talent are unparalleled in the industry and I am eager to help grow our firm into one of the largest, most stable global cryptocurrencies."

Dignity Gold is initially focusing its business on its cryptocurrency coin known as Dignity, which is traded on Livecoin.net under the symbol DIG, and backed by SION Trading FZE's gold. Dignity Mining Group also has an extensive mining operation, which is being overseen by mining expert Hayden Gill, Founder and CEO of Hash One, one of the premier cryptocurrency mining advisory firms. Additionally, Dignity Mining Group uses cutting-edge technology for its mining operations, including 708 AMD mining rigs each running 12 Powercolor/TUL RX Vega 56 Nano graphics processing units.

Braverman brings with him more than 30 years of experience in securities trading and investment management. Prior to his current role, he was the Chief Operating Officer at Arbitrade Exchange, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. He previously traded securities at Clearview Trading Advisors, Inc. and managed a discretionary account for a California-based investment fund. Braverman also spent 10 years at Knight Capital Group, Inc., where he served as Managing Director of Listed Equity Trading. He is the founder and former Board of Directors Chairman of Liquid Holdings, a trading technology company.

Swig is the President of Swig Equities, LLC, an investment and development firm focusing on the acquisition and development of real estate in New York City and California. He is also an Owner and Co-Chairman of Terra Holdings, LLC, one of the largest private real estate service companies in the United States, which owns real estate service firms Brown Harris Stevens and Halstead Real Estate. Additionally, Swig holds several other roles across renowned companies including serving as Owner and President of Helmsley Spear, LLC, founded in 1866, which is America's oldest continually-operating real estate company; Owner of Falcon Pacific Construction, LLC, a construction company with divisions in ground-up and interior construction; and a Principal in The Swig Company, a family-owned real estate and hotel company based in San Francisco that owns more than 10 million square feet of commercial office space throughout the United States.

Dignity Mining Group and Dignity Gold are being legally represented by Mark Neubauer, Los Angeles Office Managing Shareholder, of the law firm Carlton Fields.

About Dignity Mining Group, LLC

Headquartered in Delaware with offices in New York City, Dignity Mining Group, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC and a leader in cryptocurrency and digital coin mining. It was founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent Swig. The company uses cutting-edge technology for its mining operations, including 708 AMD mining rigs each running 12 Powercolor/TUL RX Vega 56 Nano graphics processing units.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Headquartered in Delaware with offices in New York City, Dignity Gold is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dignity Holdings, LLC and a leader in cryptocurrency. It was founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent Swig. Its cryptocurrency coin, Dignity (DIG), trades on Livecoin.net, and incorporates with the latest technology and is backed by SION Trading FZE's gold in Dubai.

