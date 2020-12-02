Industry Veterans Launch Disruptive E-Commerce Platform With Thirteen Expertly Curated Black And Brown Founded Beauty Brands

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen Lune is the first of its kind, e-commerce destination designed to inspire the discovery of beauty brands created by Black and Brown founders that resonate with people of all colors. The platform reframes how Black and Brown beauty brands are perceived not only from an industry perspective, but also for the consumer, giving each brand a platform to educate and engage a wider audience.

Co-founded by Nyakio Grieco, founder of nyakio™️ Beauty which is based on her family's African culture and traditions, and Patrick Herning, founder and CEO of size-inclusive e-commerce platform, 11 Honoré. Thirteen Lune is beyond a movement or a retail platform. It is a vehicle for change and a space for authentic allyship. The diverse team behind Thirteen Lune is committed to working toward progress and creating financial parity for beauty and wellness brands serving the Black and Brown community, swiftly, strategically and effectively.

"I love being a beauty founder and am committed to helping other Black and Brown beauty founders realize success. Over the last 18 years I have faced challenges as well as gained valuable experiences that allow me to give these founders the support they deserve and on a bigger stage. There is so much talent that is not being recognized at the level that it needs to be," states Grieco. "This is an opportunity to elevate these founders and to address the much bigger issue of alleviating systemic racism by building generational wealth in our communities. Change won't happen unless we work in tandem to achieve this goal."

Adds Herning, "The next iteration of beauty retail involves authentic allyship. Thirteen Lune is a retail platform that is redefining inclusive beauty and speaking to all audiences to invite allyship in its truest form."

Thirteen Lune is built on 3 key pillars:

Products by Black and Brown for people of all colors - The platform will launch with a highly curated assortment of the best products from each of the 13 labels that meet standards of being non-toxic, effective and elevated.

Products made for Black and Brown people – A highly vetted and considered curation of products that expressly serve Black and Brown people will also be housed on the site. These brands may not necessarily be Black-owned but are relevant to the specific needs of melanin rich skin tones in the skincare, haircare and body categories.

Ally Brands - A selection of brands that have traditionally made an effort to be inclusive in their product assortment, exemplifying allyship to incite meaningful change beyond beauty.

The site will launch with 13 innovative brands: Afro Pick, Beija Flor Naturals, Buttah Skin, Bomba Curls, Charlotte Mensah, Dehiya Beauty, Gilded Body, HyperSkin, Lauren Napier Beauty, Liha Beauty, Marie Hunter Beauty, Skot Beaute and The Established.

Coupled with the product offering is a robust storytelling platform that honors the heritage and history of the Black and Brown culture and community and amplifies the voices behind each brand, spotlighting them with prominence on the homepage, social media channels and on an editorial hub as longer format content.

Thirteen Lune will officially launch December 2020. For more information please visit the website and follow us on Instagram .

SOURCE Thirteen Lune