Industry Veterans Launch Minority-Owned Media Company

Backed by decades of multicultural experience, YouNite delivers consumers of all audience segments

DALLAS , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouNite Media launches today with a focus on providing advertisers the ability to reach 250 million people across General Market, Hispanic, Black, Asian and LGBTQ segments. A minority-owned company, YouNite was founded by industry-leading pioneers Pedro Lerma, CEO of LERMA/, and Rodrigo Vallejo, CEO of RO2 Media, with the goal of forging meaningful connections between brands and consumers. YouNite gives access to a considerable portion of the eyes, ears, and hearts across the country while helping brands achieve their supplier diversity investment goals.

"In the wake of George Floyd's murder, and what I call the 2020 multicultural awakening, brands have committed to invest in Black and Hispanic-owned media companies," Pedro Lerma, Co-Founder of YouNite Media said. "The problem in the industry is that there aren't enough scalable media outlets. So, we built one."

The innovative company merges decades of experience in multicultural media engagement with strategic consumer marketing, helping brands deliver authentic messaging with key demographics across the globe. Built on a strategic alliance with leading people-based advertising software company Viant®, YouNite taps into best-in-class Adelphic® programmatic software and proprietary Household ID, helping brands connect and measure engagement with key audiences across the open web including CTV, mobile, desktop, DOOH and streaming audio.

The YouNite Difference

With a continued emphasis on elevating minority-owned entities, the progressive media company merges best-in-class technology with unmatched cultural insight in an ever more multicultural America.

YouNite uses people-based audience insights to build meaningful marketing campaigns. The expert team optimizes resources across premium channels to effectively measure offline and online business outcomes – all while achieving marketers' diversity investment needs. Embracing Culture: The "general market" is a thing of the past. A minority-owned company, YouNite believes cultural diversity is more than just a trend, but rather the future of marketing. Not only can YouNite speak authentically to a diverse range of consumers, but is equipped to manage evolving web compliance.

"Our goal is to create a media company as diverse and evolving as the people that businesses are hoping to engage with," Rodrigo Vallejo, Co-Founder of YouNite said. "YouNite offers a full suite of services to optimize a brand's unique messages across relevant channels as well as effectively measure both offline and online conversations."

Combining analytics with tenured marketing experience, YouNite's exceptional team translates cultural intelligence into a direct ROI for clients. Purposeful in name and concept, YouNite focuses on what's most important – uniting brands authentically with their customer counterparts.

About YouNite Media

Founded in 2022, YouNite Media provides brands access to a best-in-class DSP while diversifying media investments with a minority-owned company. Backed by a strategic alliance with Viant® – leveraging Adelphic® programmatic software and access to its proprietary Viant® Household ID – YouNite Media is prepared to navigate the "cookie-less" future of a new, open web, reaching any segment a client wants to reach. For those clients wishing to invest in media that targets diverse audiences, YouNite offers proprietary tools and decades of experience in multicultural marketing to help maximize investments. YouNite was founded by Pedro Lerma, CEO of LERMA/, and Rodrigo Vallejo, CEO of RO2 Media.

