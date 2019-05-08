Industry Veterans Launch New Portfolio Rebalancing Software AdvisorPeak

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several industry veterans have joined together to form AdvisorPeak, a new portfolio trading and rebalancing platform focused on the wealth management industry. Damon Deru, founder and former CEO of TradeWarrior, will act as CEO. Pete Giza, co-founder and former CTO of RedBlack Software and VP of Business Development at WealthSite, will lead product development as its Chief Product Officer. Tim Minert, former National Director of Sales for Redtail Technology and Senior Director of Client Solutions for Cambridge, will serve as the Chief Revenue Officer. In addition, many of the former TradeWarrior management and staff have joined AdvisorPeak, including Darren Collins (CTO), Ryann Ramos (COO), Patrick Keel (VP Client Relationships), along with other key development and support team members.

"I'm incredibly honored to launch AdvisorPeak with Pete, Tim, and many of my former TradeWarrior team members," stated Deru. "We feel there's been very little innovation in the portfolio trading and rebalancing space over the last decade, and we are excited to introduce our aggressive roadmap of ideas for the benefit of wealth management advisors and institutions alike."

Joe Jedziniak, VP of Operations for Massey Quick Simon (recently voted #1 "Best Places to Work" in Investment News) remarked, "We've had a high adoption rate of AdvisorPeak because of the power of the system. Whether it is putting money to work, or looking at the taxable ramifications of liquidating an account, the analysis of AdvisorPeak combined with the human touch is a powerful one-two punch."

"We have an amazing team and I am very excited at the opportunity to bring our vision to a market clamoring for progressive innovation," stated Pete Giza.

AdvisorPeak works for advisory firms of all sizes and trading styles, and integrates with the primary custodians and leading performance reporting systems. If interested in learning more about AdvisorPeak, please visit www.advisorpeak.com.

About AdvisorPeak

AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry veterans with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research into the logistics of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak offers all investment professionals the opportunity to utilize powerful portfolio management tools at a reasonable cost. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

SOURCE AdvisorPeak

Related Links

https://advisorpeak.com/

