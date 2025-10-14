Industry Veterans Launch Stehrling, Specialized CMMC and Compliance Advisory Firm

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stehrling (www.stehrling.com), a new compliance advisory firm specializing in CMMC readiness and federal regulatory frameworks, officially launched today. The firm was founded by cybersecurity and compliance veterans Brian Stack and Kate Ehrle, who bring decades of combined experience helping defense contractors and regulated industries navigate complex certification requirements.

"The defense industrial base needs specialized, focused expertise to meet evolving CMMC and NIST standards," said Brian Stack, Co-Founder and CEO. "We saw an opportunity to build a firm from the ground up that's 100% dedicated to compliance advisory—no distractions, just results."

Proven Track Record Stack and Ehrle have collaborated for 15 years across multiple compliance initiatives, including:

Guiding organizations through CMMC Level 2 certification processes

Developing comprehensive cybersecurity compliance strategies for diverse clients across the Defense Industrial Base

Supporting defense contractors and higher education in meeting stringent federal requirements through robust consulting and advisory support

"Our clients deserve advisors who understand both the technical requirements and the business implications," added Kate Ehrle, Co-Founder and President. "Stehrling was built to be that partner."

About Stehrling Stehrling is an independent advisory firm focused exclusively on CMMC readiness, NIST compliance, and regulatory consulting for defense contractors and regulated industries. The firm provides strategic guidance, gap assessments, CMMC readiness services and tailored solutions to help clients achieve and maintain compliance.

SOURCE Stehrling