Industry Veterans Team Up, Bring Development Expertise to Projects in ERCOT, SPP, and MISO

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime colleagues and industry veterans Philip Moore and Charlie Smith, today announced that they are merging their independent development companies, Greenbelt Renewable Energy (Greenbelt) and Cold Water Renewables, into a new partnership using the Greenbelt name. Greenbelt is a development platform for grid-scale wind, solar, and storage infrastructure. Greenbelt's development focuses on areas that are rich in wind and solar resources and power markets that are at the forefront of the energy transition. Greenbelt will have offices in Chicago, Illinois and Austin, Texas.

Greenbelt Renewable Energy

Moore and Smith have worked together for more than a decade, first at Lincoln Clean Energy and later at Ørsted Onshore North America. Together, they have successfully originated, developed, and constructed more than 5 GW of renewable energy projects. The two are now advancing a portfolio of more than 2 GW of wind, solar, and battery storage projects in ERCOT, SPP, and MISO.

"As the US continues to see record load growth, there is an increasing need for well-sited clean energy projects by experienced developers," said Philip Moore, Managing Partner. "Greenbelt's initial efforts have been focused on ERCOT, where new power projects are critical to meeting the unprecedented demand growth projected by 2030. Cold Water Renewable's portfolio of projects in ERCOT, SPP, and MISO greatly complement Greenbelt's existing pipeline, and I am excited to be working with Charlie and the rest of the Cold Water Renewables team again."

Moore's and Smith's team includes fellow Ørsted alumni Lucas Buseck, Director of Development and Emily Obradovich, Director of Finance.

"The need for new investment in generation across multiple markets is clear, and I'm looking forward to continuing Philip's and my track record of developing high-quality, investment-worthy energy projects, this time under the Greenbelt name," said Charlie Smith, Managing Partner. "Through Greenbelt, we plan to help meet the demand for new generation while providing the best long-term value for landowners, host communities, and consumers."

About Greenbelt Renewable Energy: Greenbelt Renewable Energy is an independent development platform for grid-scale wind, solar, and storage infrastructure. Greenbelt is founded on more than two decades of energy and real estate experience, and over 5,000 megawatts of wind, solar, and battery energy storage projects developed, built, and operated in the United States. For more information, visit www.greenbeltrenewables.com.

