Industry Visionary Jeff Hopmayer Solidifies Legacy with Bourbon Lore; Named Founding Legend Member #1 & #2

BARDSTOWN, Ky., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourbon Lore is proud to announce that industry titan Jeff Hopmayer has formally contributed a significant portion of his private Kentucky bourbon barrel holdings to the company. In recognition of this foundational contribution, Hopmayer has been designated Founding Legend Member #1 and #2.

Jeff Hopmayer

Hopmayer's contribution consists of maturing handpicked Kentucky bourbon barrels transferred through his family investment entity. The contribution reflects a long-term commitment to Bourbon Lore's mission of preserving, curating, and documenting the heritage of American whiskey through tangible, asset-backed participation rather than promotional endorsement. "This wasn't a decision about branding or visibility," said Hopmayer. "It was about alignment. Bourbon Lore is building something that respects the liquid, the history, and the discipline behind this industry. Contributing barrels, I've personally selected and managed over time felt like the most honest way to participate."

"In this industry, there is a lot of noise, but very little true signal," said Hopmayer. "My decision to contribute these barrels wasn't about branding—it was about alignment. Bourbon Lore is building a sanctuary for the liquid, the history, and the discipline that defines this trade. Putting my personal holdings into this foundation felt like the only honest way to participate in the 'Lore' we are creating."

Hopmayer brings over two decades of high-level spirits expertise to the table. As the founder of one of the world's largest global bulk whiskey firms—which he scaled to hundreds of millions in annual revenue before a successful exit—Hopmayer's influence on the modern whiskey landscape is undeniable. Today, he continues to shape the industry as a strategic investor and advisor to existing and emerging brand platforms.

The Founding Legend Membership is an elite tier reserved for the few who provide the bedrock for Bourbon Lore's future. Hopmayer's dual designation reflects both the massive scale of his contribution and his early, unwavering conviction in the company's vision.

"Jeff's involvement sets the standard for what we are building," said Mason Walker, Founder of Bourbon Lore. "We aren't interested in paper promises; we deal in real whiskey, real capital, and real belief. Having a figure of Jeff's caliber commit his personal barrels—liquid he has curated and managed for years—speaks volumes about the integrity of our roadmap."

These barrels will serve as a cornerstone of Bourbon Lore's foundational inventory, reinforcing the company's commitment to authenticity and the documentation of American whiskey's greatest stories. Additional Founding Legend Members will be announced selectively as the platform expands.

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About Bourbon Lore

Bourbon Lore is a premier whiskey platform dedicated to the preservation, curation, and celebration of Americana and America's native spirit. Through asset-backed engagement, education, and exclusive membership, Bourbon Lore offers enthusiasts and investors a meaningful way to participate in the past, present, and future of whiskey history.

SOURCE Bourbon Lore