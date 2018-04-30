Industry voters name Ricoh the "Company to Watch Out For" at prestigious Inkjet Summit

"There's nothing that makes us prouder than hearing the people we come to work every day to assist say loudly that we're the ones to look out for," said John Fulena, Vice President, Commercial & Industrial Printing Business Group, Ricoh USA, Inc. "We've been a proud participant in the Inkjet Summit and an advocate for the value it brings to the industry since its inception. Each year we take away immeasurable insights that influence how we enhance our portfolio. This year, attendees, some of whom don't yet work with Ricoh, said that we are who they're looking at for future growth – and that validation makes us not only proud, but eager to do even more for their businesses and to continue serving our current valued customers."

Ricoh's award-winning inkjet portfolio is strategically enhanced based on direct input from end users. At its own invitation-only events such as INTERACT, Marketing Innovators Symposium and others, Ricoh captures direct insights from those who leverage its technology each day and works to ensure that feedback is considered for all future portfolio updates. Its most recent updates follow that exact approach, including a new set of inks for its RICOH Pro VC60000 platform, which greatly expands the variety of media that can be used, and the availability of its award-winning RICOH Pro VC40000. These strategic additions reflect Ricoh's commitment to building a robust and comprehensive inkjet portfolio, exceeding its customers' needs and developing innovations that advance print.

