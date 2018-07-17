Industry-wide Collaboration Seeks to Further Gender Parity in the Media Industry

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Troika/Mission Group (OTC: MTWO) is the entertainment & media branding and marketing agency behind the brand launch of ReFrame, a non-profit initiative dedicated to promoting diversity in the media workforce.

The pro-bono project included proprietary research, brand workshops, naming, logo design, and brand identity for ReFrame.

ReFrame's co-founders, Cathy Schulman, Oscar-winning producer, president of Welle Entertainment and president emerita of Women In Film Los Angeles, and Keri Putnam, executive director of the Sundance Institute, partnered with Troika on the branding.

"We worked closely with Troika to develop branding that exemplified ReFrame's mission of a more diverse and inclusive media culture," said ReFrame co-founder, Keri Putnam. "Troika's generous support helped us address one of the most important topics in our industry today."

In June, ReFrame partnered with IMBdPro and awarded their first wave of stamps identifying projects that demonstrate gender parity to 12 of the top 100 film releases of 2017. Twenty-two additional recipients were announced August 28th.

"ReFrame is an important step forward for the entertainment industry," said Dan Pappalardo, President of Troika LA. "It was an honor to work with such an esteemed and passionate group of industry veterans and put our services to good use."

The branding strategy workshops included notable industry veterans Cathy Schulman, Keri Putnam, Kirsten Schaffer, Alison Emilio, Sue Kroll, Caroline Libresco, Rena Ronson, Nina Jacobson, and Howard Rodman.

About ReFrame



Founded and led by Women In Film and Sundance Institute, ReFrame is a non-profit organization that employs a unique peer-to-peer approach, in which ReFrame Ambassadors engage with senior, industry decision-makers at Partner Companies to implement ReFrame programs.

The initiative's goals are to provide research, support, and a practical framework that can be used by Partner Companies to mitigate bias during the creative decision-making and hiring process, celebrate successes, and measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry on all levels. For more information visit ReFrameProject.org.

About Troika/Mission Group



Troika is part of Troika/Mission Group, a global brand experience firm that provides integrated branding and advertising and consumer analytics solutions to help companies harness business opportunities. Troika partners with the world's leading brands to build meaningful experiences for consumers and fans.

Clients include Apple, CBS, AT&T, ESPN, Turner, Oath, EA Sports, PGA Tour, HBO, Hulu, CNN, Riot Games, Sony, the CW, Amazon, Microsoft, Unilever, and Tiffany & Co. For more information visit troika.tv.

SOURCE Troika/Mission Group