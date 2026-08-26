Industry's First End-to-End PCIe® 6.0 NVMe™ SSD Validation Platform

Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate accelerates validation of performance, compliance, and reliability for next-generation storage

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced the availability of its OakGate R300-G6-PRO and DE200-G6-PRO PCIe 6.0 Solid-State Drive (SSD) Validation Platforms. The industry's first native PCIe 6.0 validation solution designed specifically for comprehensive PCIe 6.0 validation of NVMe SSDs from the host to the Device Under Test (DUT). The OakGate test platforms validate the complete storage path at true PCIe 6.0 speeds, eliminating potential bottlenecks and providing greater confidence that test results accurately represent real-world deployment conditions. Created for high-volume engineering and qualification labs, the platforms provide unmatched scalability, automation, and protocol testing for next-generation NVMe SSD development.

OakGate R300-G6-PRO and OakGate DE200-G6-PRO

AI, high-performance computing, cloud services, and other data-intensive workloads are accelerating the industry's transition to PCIe® 6.0, creating unprecedented demand for next-generation NVMe storage solutions that deliver higher-performance and greater reliability. Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate® PCIe 6.0 SSD Validation Platforms are purpose-built to meet this challenge, delivering full-speed validation of functionality, performance, interoperability, compliance, and reliability under real-world operating conditions. Supporting all major enterprise and hyperscale NVMe SSD form factors, OakGate enables comprehensive qualification at PCIe 6.0 speeds with validated NVMe and OCP compliance test suites, helping engineering teams reduce validation risk, shorten development cycles, and bring next-generation storage products to market faster and with greater confidence.

"PCIe 6.0 brings unprecedented bandwidth and performance to storage devices but also introduces new validation challenges that can delay product readiness and increase risk," said Nick Kriczky, Vice President of Product Marketing, Teledyne LeCroy Protocol Solutions Group. "The OakGate PCIe 6.0 Validation Platform, together with Enduro validation software, empowers SSD developers with the industry's most comprehensive validation environment, combining deep protocol insight, full-speed testing, advanced automation, and scalable coverage to accelerate qualification, reduce risk, and bring products to market with confidence."

Availability

Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate PCIe 6.0 R300-G6-PRO, DE200-G6-PRO, and modules are available to order now. To schedule a demonstration or request product information, call 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit OakGate SSD Test Solutions.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2026 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIe and PCI Express are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. Summit, CATC Trace, and Teledyne LeCroy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Technical contact: Rob Dobson, Director of Product Mgmt. & Marketing, Test Appliances 916-618-2372

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211

Website: https://www.teledynelecroy.com

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy