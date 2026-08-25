Teledyne LeCroy Accelerates Ultra Ethernet™ Validation for AI and HPC Infrastructure

Integrated traffic generation, protocol analysis, error injection, and debugging streamline validation of next-generation AI networks.

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and a worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced expanded Ultra Ethernet validation capabilities on the Xena Z1608 Edun™ and Xena Z800 Freya™ Ethernet Traffic Generators and the SierraNet® M1288 Protocol Analyzer platforms. These solutions are designed to help network equipment manufacturers, silicon providers, cloud service providers, and hyperscalers accelerate the development and deployment of high-performance Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) networks. The integrated solution combines wire-speed traffic generation, stateful message testing, deep protocol analysis, error injection, packet capture, and advanced debugging to deliver end-to-end visibility into network behavior—accelerating root-cause analysis, strengthening interoperability validation, and reducing deployment risk for next-generation AI networking infrastructure.

As AI and HPC infrastructure scales, network performance, reliability, interoperability, and deterministic low latency are essential to efficient scale-up and scale-out fabrics. Ultra Ethernet, an open Ethernet-based architecture designed for AI and HPC environments, addresses these requirements through enhanced congestion management, scalability, and reliability mechanisms.

The Xena Z1608 Edun and Z800 Freya Ethernet Traffic Generators and the SierraNet M1288 Protocol Analyzer provide comprehensive validation of critical Ultra Ethernet capabilities across high-speed PAM4 and legacy NRZ interfaces through wire-speed traffic generation, deep protocol analysis, stateful message testing, error injection, packet capture, and advanced debugging:

Link Layer Retry (LLR)

Credit-Based Flow Control (CBFC)

Link Layer Discover Protocol (LLDP)

Stateful Ultra Ethernet protocol messaging

Protocol error injection

Message inspection and packet capture

The Xena Z800 Freya and SierraNet M1288 also support 10G and 25G NRZ speeds, extending Ultra Ethernet validation to chip emulation, pre-silicon functional testing, and mixed-speed interoperability environments.

Availability

The Xena Z1608 Edun and Z800 Freya Ethernet Traffic Generators and SierraNet M1288 Protocol Analyzer with Ultra Ethernet support are available for purchase today. Contact Teledyne LeCroy for product information, technical specifications, configuration guidance, and regional availability. Learn more about Teledyne LeCroy Ultra Ethernet test solutions at: https://www.teledynelecroy.com/serialdata/artificial_intelligence.

For additional information about Teledyne LeCroy Ethernet traffic generation, protocol analysis, error injection, and validation solutions, contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit https://www.teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/ethernet-solutions.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that help engineers verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since 1964, the company has focused on incorporating powerful analysis tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight helps users identify and resolve defects sooner, improving time to market across a wide range of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. For more information, visit teledynelecroy.com.

© 2026 Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. SierraNet, InFusion, Edun, Xena, and Teledyne LeCroy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. Ultra Ethernet is a trademark of the Ultra Ethernet Consortium. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Technical contact: Martin Olsen – VP of Networks Marketing +45 7020 0823 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://www.teledynelecroy.com



SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy