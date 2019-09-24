Industry's First Enterprise Data Cloud Launched by Cloudera

The Cloudera Data Platform provides enterprise IT with the ability to deliver analytics as a service to the business in any cloud environment while providing rich data security and lineage capabilities that minimize risk. CDP is different from other data platforms and analytics services in four important ways:

Any cloud – CDP provides maximum choice and flexibility with the option to manage, analyze, and experiment with data on-premises, in hybrid, private cloud, and multiple public cloud environments. Multi-function – CDP reduces the time and effort to deploy common application types with five new self-service experiences: flow & streaming, data engineering, data warehouse, operational database, and machine learning. Secure and Governed – CDP simplifies security, privacy, and compliance for diverse enterprise data on any cloud through shared data experience (SDX) technologies. SDX makes it easy to create a secure data lake in hours instead of weeks and replaces tedious scripting with "set it and forget it" convenience. Open – CDP is 100% open source, open compute, open storage and open for integration - enabling rapid innovation and protecting organizations from vendor lock-in.

"With Cloudera Data Platform, IT can embrace hybrid data architectures and set up cloud data lakes with enterprise-grade security and governance in hours instead of days or weeks," said Arun C. Murthy, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "Business users get cloud-native, easy-to-use multi-function analytics satisfying their need for speed and agility."

"While enterprises are rapidly adopting data platform technologies and are eager to explore the cloud for driving analytical workloads, many face challenges in trying to leverage all of their data to achieve better business outcomes," said James Curtis, Senior Analyst for the Data, AI & Analytics Channel at 451 Research. "Solutions such as the forthcoming Cloudera Data Platform help enterprises navigate complex data processes across multiple clouds, manage data governance, and enable multi-function analytics, regardless of where the data resides."

New Services Now Available on Cloudera Data Platform

With Cloudera Data Platform, enterprises can easily manage data anywhere, from on-premises to public and hybrid clouds, with common security, governance, and metadata. New cloud-based services provide unprecedented self-service access to data and analytic functions for business analysts, data scientists, IT and developers that are secure by design. As part of the launch, Cloudera is unveiling three new cloud services that will help enterprise IT "Say Yes" to the business:

Cloudera Data Warehouse - A cloud-native service that makes it fast and easy to deploy data warehouses for teams of business analysts with secure, self-service access to enterprise data. Cloudera Machine Learning - A cloud-native service that makes it fast and easy to deploy collaborative machine learning workspaces for teams of data scientists with secure, self-service access to enterprise data. Cloudera Data Hub - A cloud-native data management and analytics service that makes it fast and easy for IT and developers to build custom business applications that support a diverse set of use cases with secure, self-service access to enterprise data.

With access to these new best-in-class services, we believe that businesses can maximize the value from their data and transform complex data into clear, actionable insights.

Cloudera Partners and Customers Say Yes to CDP

"Our clients look for solutions that allow them to harness the power of data by shifting data and associated workloads between multiple cloud providers, as well as blending on-premise data. The Cloudera Data Platform offers an open and scalable enterprise data approach that provides flexibility from both a technical and financial perspective. This can help our clients create transformational outcomes by providing useful and efficient data, as well as alignment between their cloud and enterprise data strategies," said Sanjeev Vohra, Group Technology Officer and global Data Business lead, Accenture Technology.

"Every enterprise client of ours is on a journey to AI. But there is no AI without IA (information architecture), which starts with how you manage the lifecycle of your data," said Rob Thomas, General Manager, IBM Data and AI. "A hybrid multi-cloud environment is one in which you build once and run from anywhere within your enterprise, and the combination of Cloudera Data Platform and IBM Cloud Pak for Data can deliver a complete answer/solution/information architecture. IBM and Cloudera are positioned to help customers from organizing to governing to deriving analytics, together with Cloudera our aim is to help customers through their entire AI journey."

For GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a global pharmaceutical company, the Cloudera Data Platform will provide immense advantages. "One of the key reasons we rely on Cloudera is because of the enterprise class security," said Ranjith Raghunath Sr. Director, Global Head of Platform, Engineering, Innovation, and Support, GSK. "By leveraging the Cloudera SDX capabilities, we can manage all the metadata and policy information in a centralized fashion."

As the leading provider of telecommunications services in the Philippines, Globe Telecom leverages the Cloudera Data Platform to more effectively personalize the customer experience. "The Cloudera Data Platform will help us manage our data, interpret analytics, and put those insights into action with customer segmentation so we can better tailor how our customers discover, buy and use our services," said Gil Genio, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Globe Telecom.

Availability and Pricing

Cloudera Data Warehouse, Cloudera Machine Learning, and Cloudera Data Hub cloud services are available on AWS and priced per hour for instance types with a variety of CPU, GPU and RAM options. An on-premises CDP software option, CDP Data Center, is available now in tech preview for select customers and will be generally available later this year, with annual subscriptions starting at $10,000 per node. Please refer to the pricing page on Cloudera.com for additional information.

