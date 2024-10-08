Industry's First Fully Integrated AN/LT Automated Test Solution for High-Speed Ethernet

Xena Z800 and SierraNet M1288 enable automated Auto-Negotiation and Link Training of 800Gbps Ethernet Connectivity

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce the first integrated high-speed Ethernet traffic generation and protocol analysis solution for validating the limits of Auto-Negotiation and Link Training (AN/LT) for 800Gbps Ethernet. An extension to the existing LinkExpert software, the new solution leverages the capabilities of both Xena Z800 Freya Ethernet Traffic Generator and SierraNet M1288 Protocol Analyzer to test the limits of Ethernet's Auto-Negotiation and Link Training specifications.

This innovative and fully automated testing solution simplifies and accelerates interoperability testing across various Ethernet switches and Network Interface Cards (NICs). It not only validates optimal test scenarios but also addresses challenging corner cases, helping to resolve complex issues related to optimizing high-speed Ethernet connectivity before deployment in data centers. These tests include:

Testing each Equalizer Tap to its maximum limit to verify protocol compliance and ensure links re-establish if limits are exceeded.

Verifying the robustness and stability of the SerDes interface by repeatedly configuring and measuring performance variations.

Validating that all speeds can be Negotiated to support backwards compatibility.

Ensuring links can be established starting from any preset.

"The importance and complexity of Auto-Negotiation & Link Training increased dramatically when the industry embraced the 112G SerDes to support 800Gbps links," said Nick Kriczky, Teledyne LeCroy VP of Products and Services for Storage and Networking. "Our customers needed a way to quickly and thoroughly validate their products to ensure that they will perform correctly in the most demanding datacenter and cloud environments."

The SierraNet M1288 provides full stack capture, deep packet inspection and analysis for links up to 800Gbps. Additionally, the SierraNet M1288 offers jamming capabilities for direct error injection on the link at wire speed to fully validate negative test scenarios.

The Xena Z800 Freya Ethernet traffic generator is a versatile solution for performance and functional testing of Ethernet network infrastructure and equipment including switches, routers and NICs. The Z800 Freya can test up to 800GE using PAM4 112G SerDes and is designed to achieve the best possible signal integrity and Bit Error Rate performance. Signals can be analyzed in advanced signal integrity view, which provides visual information on the quality of the signal.

Availability

The LinkExpert solution with the new AN/LT integrated test functionality is now shipping as part of the SierraNet Net Protocol Suite software. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's website.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight." Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

