Bluetooth® Protocol Analysis with 880 MHz of Concurrent Capture Across Higher Frequency Bands

MILPITAS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced the Frontline X700 Wireless Protocol Analyzer, its most advanced wireless analysis system to date. Designed for the next era of Bluetooth innovation, the Frontline X700 delivers unprecedented visibility into Bluetooth operation in emerging higher‑frequency bands and simultaneously extends Wi‑Fi 7 Multi‑Link Operation (MLO) analysis across three bands, a capability critical for modern coexistence testing.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (BT-SIG) is developing new specifications that extend Bluetooth operation into additional unlicensed mid‑band spectrum—including the 5 GHz and 6 GHz ranges—unlocking more than 10x the available bandwidth for next‑generation applications. Purpose‑built for this evolution, the Frontline X700 delivers full‑spectrum support across the 2.4 GHz ISM band and the 5/6 GHz UNII‑1/3/4/5 bands, enabling simultaneous capture of all 880 MHz of bandwidth. Engineers gain precise, time‑aligned visibility into performance, latency, and interoperability, with wideband captures enhanced by advanced RF metrics, synchronized timing correlation, and deep packet analysis. This comprehensive insight is essential for validating upcoming Bluetooth Higher Band features and ensuring robust performance in increasingly complex RF environments.

As mobile, IoT, smart‑home, medical, and industrial devices continue to proliferate, wireless RF environments are becoming significantly more congested—creating new challenges for product design, testing, and validation. The Frontline X700 addresses this complexity by capturing fully synchronized Bluetooth and Wi‑Fi 7 activity, giving engineers a unified, real‑time view of frequency hopping, MLO behavior, and cross‑technology traffic interactions. This comprehensive visibility exposes coexistence issues that single‑protocol tools routinely miss. With added support for 802.15.4 technologies—including Thread, Zigbee, and Matter—the Frontline X700 helps teams accelerate time‑to‑market, improve product reliability, and resolve coexistence problems that were once nearly impossible to diagnose.

The Frontline X700 Wireless Protocol Analyzer can be ordered now. For more information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at https://www.teledynelecroy.com.

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

