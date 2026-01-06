Teledyne LeCroy Adds VESA DisplayPort Automotive Extension (AE) Support to Enable a New Era of Functional Safety for In-Car Displays

The quantumdata M42de Analyzer/Generator at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026, Teledyne LeCroy today announced the addition of Video Electronics Standards Association's (VESA) DisplayPort Automotive Extension (AE) support to its industry-leading quantumdata M42de DisplayPort 2.1 Analyzer/Generator system, ushering in a new era of functional safety and interoperability for next-generation in-vehicle displays.

As automotive technology evolves toward CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified) framework vehicles are integrating more high-resolution interior displays than ever before. These displays must meet stringent ISO 26262 functional safety standards and enhanced security requirements. However, the promise of the connected car revolution can only be realized with emerging technologies like DisplayPort AE which can deliver robust safety, security, and interoperability for advanced infotainment systems.

"VESA's new Automotive Extension Services standard builds on the latest DisplayPort and eDP technologies to deliver a new era of safety and security for in-vehicle displays," said Bill Lempesis, Executive Director of VESA. "With Teledyne LeCroy's timely support for testing AE-enabled devices, developers now have a critical resource to ensure safety and reliability as this important protocol moves forward."

With the introduction of DisplayPort AE support, Teledyne LeCroy continues to lead in enabling early adopters of VESA technologies to test and validate designs and accelerate innovation. The new functionality in the quantumdata M42de empowers automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to achieve uncompromising safety, seamless interoperability and compliance in accordance with VESA's upcoming DisplayPort AE logo certification program.

Teledyne LeCroy will demonstrate DisplayPort Automotive Extension (AE) support on the quantumdata M42de platform at CES 2026, inside the VESA Technology Suite at the Palazzo in Las Vegas. The demonstration will include real-world interoperability and compliance testing in collaboration with BTA Design Services, featuring their Automotive Extensions IP Reference Design.

Availability

The quantumdata Automotive Extensions support is now available to be ordered as an option for the quantumdata M42de validation platform. For more information, please contact your regional Sales Engineer: 1-800-909-7211 or 408-653-1262; or email [email protected].

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

Technical contact: Neal Kendall, Product Marketing Manager (847) 902-3740 Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211 Website: https://teledynelecroy.com



