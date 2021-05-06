IndustryWeek Taps Key Ohio Manufacturing Associations, MAGNET & The Smart Manufacturing Cluster for Collaboration on The Manufacturing & Technology Show 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9-11, 2021, IndustryWeek will bring The Manufacturing & Technology Show back to the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The show's scope will expand dramatically this year, combining IndustryWeek's annual M&T event with Endeavor Business Media's Safety Leadership Conference and IDEA! Conference to serve the full spectrum of industrial leadership. A recent agreement reached with outside partners in the northeast Ohio region—MAGNET, The Smart Manufacturing Cluster, and Team NEO—will solidify the event's coverage and collaboration with the regional manufacturing community.

"Having the support and expertise of the teams at MAGNET, The Smart Manufacturing Cluster, and Team NEO positions The M&T Show to fulfill its promise of delivering strategies for excellence all the way from design to delivery to the innovative and expanding manufacturing community in northeast Ohio," said Travis Hessman, IndustryWeek editor-in-chief and conference program director. "We chose Cleveland as the location for this event with the intent of pulling the community into our planning and execution at the highest level. This agreement reached between our event management team and these influential organizations will ensure the entire ecosystem of manufacturing professionals at our show understand how important Northeast Ohio is when it comes to the global manufacturing landscape."

The event will showcase educational content, facility tours, a trade show of solution providers, and an exciting night out at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, all in the spirit of inspiring the manufacturing community from C-level executives to safety leaders to engineering teams as they strive for excellence across the intertwined manufacturing ecosystem.

"Manufacturing in Northeast Ohio proudly drives nearly half of our economy and the region is poised to become a national leader in smart manufacturing," said MAGNET VP of Operations Mike O'Donnell. "We are thrilled to have The Manufacturing & Technology Show back in Cleveland and to be working alongside the event management team to share the local expertise and innovative spirit of the manufacturing community of Northeast Ohio."

"This partnership elevates the tremendous work that our regional partners are doing to ensure that Northeast Ohio's manufacturers have global impact," said Jay Foran, Senior Vice President of Team NEO. "Bringing all of the decision-makers together and promoting the common values of digital transformation, innovation, leadership and talent for the new era of manufacturing helps align our community and others around the country."

The focal points in this collaboration will be on the recent release of the regional vision and plan called the Blueprint for Manufacturing in Northeast Ohio, tying in the existing event Future Factories into The Manufacturing & Technology Conference, and securing the correct industry experts to cover topics across the three educational conferences taking place at the show.

"We understand that our events will only be as strong as our connections to the local communities who host us," said John DiPaola, Manufacturing Group Publisher for Endeavor Business Media. "The history and mission of The Manufacturing & Technology Show and its supporting publications has been intrinsically connected to the work that MAGNET, The Smart Manufacturing Cluster, and Team NEO have been doing for years. The respect that is shown between all parties in this partnership will ensure an exciting, relevant, and innovative event experience unlike anything the industry has seen before."

About Endeavor Business Media

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the accounting, aviation, dental, facilities maintenance, fire & public safety, design engineering, buildings and construction, energy, manufacturing, industrial, technology, medical, securities, laser, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, construction, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets. The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Arlington Heights, IL; Independence, OH; Santa Barbara, CA; Fort Collins, CO; and Overland Park, KS. To view the new website, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com.

About MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network

The mission of MAGNET is to play a vital role in growing the manufacturing sector in Northeast Ohio, thereby creating more vibrant communities, increasing economic inclusion, and building a stronger middle class in our region. Since 1984, MAGNET has offered a wide range of hands-on consulting services to manufacturers as part of the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) and Ohio MEP. These services, which include product and process development, workforce initiatives, start-up support, and lean/operations consulting, help companies grow locally and compete globally.

As manufacturers grow, they need to hire, train, and retain diverse employees; build relationships with other companies and organizations to address systemic issues; pioneer new products and services; and maximize use of smart technologies. MAGNET is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers address these challenges as Northeast Ohio builds a stronger, forward-thinking future.

About Team NEO

Team NEO is a private, nonprofit economic development organization accelerating business growth and job creation throughout the 18 counties of the Northeast Ohio Region. As the designated JobsOhio Network Partner, we align and amplify local economic development efforts in the region's 18 counties; we conduct research and data analysis to inform local conversations and influence solutions; we market the Northeast Ohio Region; and we work to increase access to jobs, education, and training for the region's 4.3 million people. We do this to build a more vibrant regional economy – one that is more talented, equitable, competitive, innovative, resilient and prosperous. For more information, visit teamneo.org.

About the Smart Manufacturing Cluster of Northeast Ohio

The Smart Manufacturing Cluster of Northeast Ohio accelerates the growth and competitiveness of the Northeast Ohio economy through smart manufacturing implementation and innovation that leverages the region's rich manufacturing heritage, unique assets, and talented workforce. We lead the development of innovation roadmaps and serve as the platform for the regional Manufacturing Blueprint to accelerate adoption and maximize the value of technology. We connect knowledge, experience, tools, and networks with manufacturers to generate demand, increase productivity, spur product innovation, and develop talent and resources necessary to drive technology implementation and innovation. To learn more, visit smartmanufacturingcluster.org.

